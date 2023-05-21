Our Nioh Nurikabe Locations Guide will help you navigate your way through to Nurikabe; which are basically yokai that guard illusory walls that have hidden secrets and rewards inside.

While not exactly difficult to fight these monsters, caution must be taken when engaging them since they are made of stone so weapon damage just isn’t that great on them.

For more help on Nioh, read out our Character Builds Guide, Best Stats Guide, and Amrita Farming Guide.

Nioh Nurikabe Locations

Nurikabe’s are basically monsters that function as Illusory Walls from the Dark Souls franchise. Below we have listed the locations of these Illusory Walls or Nurikabes.

Illusory Wall#1

The first Nurikabe is located in the Kyushu region during Deep in the Shadows mission which is the third main mission of the game.

To reach this wall, players need to pass the second Shrine until they reach a large chamber where they have to fight a mini-boss. There is also the option to summon a Revenant in this chamber so that should narrow things down.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once in this chamber, players need to go along the walls of the chamber until they see the eyes of the Nurikabe light up. The wall should be next to a mushroom patch.

Opening this wall will reveal a Bandit Armor, Minoden Dual Tachi, Lightning Amulet and some crafting materials for the players to loot.

Players can either fight the Nurikabe or use a gesture to pass through the wall. The Revenant symbols near every Nurikabe holds clues to which gestures should not be used.

In this case, players need to use a blue colored gesture and it doesn’t matter which gesture they use it just can’t be yellow or red.

Illusory Wall #2

You are going to find the second Nurikabe after you enter the second cave, the one with bats at the entrance. Look for a Bloody Grave that you will find in the middle. There is a walkway on the east side, go to the tunnel under that walkway.

Keep making your way in the tunnel until you reach a lit room. Keep following the path of the Bloody Graves and you will come across a dead end. Look at your right wall and you will find the second Nurikabe

Each Yurikabe wall has two tries in which players need to guess the right gesture so it is best to look around a bit first before attempting to open the wall, if players aren’t in the mood of fighting.

Illusory Wall #3

This one is found in The Spirit Stone Slumbers mission. Inside the catacombs filled with soldier statues, go up the steps from the shrine and past the kodama location.

Go through the left path after taking the stairs down and entering the larger chamber that’s filled with statues. Continue into a room with a suspiciously large flat wall. Get close and the eyes will reveal themselves.

Illusory Wall #4

The fourth and final Nurikabe is found in The Ocean Roars Again mission. Go down the hall from the second shrine and look for the eyes on the left as you leave the alcove.