Nioh Fashionista Trophy Guide – Unlock the Barber Menu, Change Hairstyles

Nioh Fashionista Trophy Guide to help you change William’s hairstyles in the game by unlocking the Barber Menu using the Blacksmith and giving your character a new look.

In Nioh, players have the ability to change William, the protagonist’s looks to a certain extent. These changes include hair customization which allow players to change William’s beard as well as hair style.

Nioh Fashionista Trophy Guide to Changing Hairstyles

Unlocking the Barber Menu

To unlock the Barber Menu, players need to spend a lot of money at the Blacksmith. Over the course of the game, players will be using the Blacksmith quite often so spending money won’t really be a problem.

Spending money rewards players with Patronage Points which can be exchanged for unlocks at the shop.

Perhaps the fastest way to unlock the Barber Menu is to purchase the Book of Reincarnation. The first purchase of the book costs 10,000 Gold which rewards players with Patronage Points and only one point is needed to unlock hair customization.

After buying the book, players need to press Triangle to talk to Tome while in the Blacksmith Menu. From there, they need to select ‘I Have a Request for Tome” and then unlock the Barber Menu.

Once the Barber Menu is unlocked, players can style William’s hair and beard to give him a new look as well as earn the Fashionista Trophy.

This is all we’ve on our Nioh Fashionista Trophy Guide to Changing Hairstyles. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!