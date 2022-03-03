Nintendo’s Unhappy To See Steam Deck Emulating Switch Games

The new Steam Deck handheld console offers the freedom to be used just like a portable desktop system. Its default Linux-based SteamOS can for example be set aside for a Windows-based operating system as well as other software and applications normally found on a PC.

That tinkering potential is perhaps why it took only a few days for users to start installing emulators on Steam Deck to run Nintendo games. Unfortunately though, and which should not be surprising at all, Nintendo was not happy to know that its precious games are being emulated on another platform.

Since earlier today, the legal branch of Nintendo has been slapping take-down notices (via ResetEra) on all uploaded content on YouTube which show users how to install Nintendo emulators on Steam Deck to play their favorite Switch games.

Considering how relentless Nintendo can be in its pursuit to stop just about anything on copyright grounds, note that the Mario maker cannot possibly track down Steam Deck users for the sin of emulating Switch games. No user is going to receive a legal notice on their doorsteps, at least not until Valve and Nintendo come together—not going to happen.

Hence, Nintendo can only block content shared online. It cannot stop users from installing whatever they want on their legally purchased Steam Decks.

Nintendo has a long history of take-downs. It has shut down dozens of fan-mods over the years, including tournaments. Even if someone streams their Nintendo gameplay without permission, that stream will be first in line for a shut-down.

Elsewhere, the first wave of Steam Decks finally rolled out last week to actually surprise naysayers who thought the handheld would be a bust. There was a little scare though in the first few days when users began reporting their thumbsticks to be drifting. The problem however turned out to be something else entirely.

Valve confirmed that the drifting issues of Steam Deck was caused by “a deadzone regression from a recent firmware update.” All users need to do is to download the latest firmware update to get rid of the drifting issue from their handhelds.