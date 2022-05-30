There are five different classes to choose from in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. The best part is that you can create multiple characters in the game without any class limitations. Hence, you can have a Witch, a Swordsman, a Rogue, a Destroyer, and an Engineer character at the same time.

If you were wondering how to switch between all of your characters, be at ease. The following guide will show you how to change your characters in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Switch Characters In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Switching between all of your characters in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is actually a fairly simple task. Start by logging into the game. Then look in the top-right part of the screen for an icon with three bars. Click that icon to open up an options bar on the left side of the screen.

You will see an Account option second-last from below. Click on that to open another options window. There will be an option to Change Character here. Click on that to return to the main character selection screen.

You can now easily switch between your characters and choose the one you want to play as.

The number of hoops involved in this entire process is agreeably too many for such a simple task. However, the light UI of the game makes the navigation pretty smooth and quick. There are no frustrating animation sequences involved as you jump from one option window to the next. The entire process of switching characters should be over within seconds.