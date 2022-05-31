As we all know Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the latest addition to the series and it has taken adventure to a whole new level. It is basically a mobile game, but the developer also made it available for PC users. This guide will cover complete details of how you can play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC.

How to Play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC

Playing the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC is not a difficult thing. You easily install and play this game on your PC.

Just follow the steps given below and you will be able to install and play the game on a PC without any hassle.

Step #1

First of all, install the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on your mobile and set up your account. While setting up the account you have to make sure that you use the email option as you can’t play this game on PC if you choose any other option.

In case you are already playing this game but haven’t set up your email yet you can go to the account settings option. You will find the email linking option there.

Step #2

Once done head to the official website of the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and you will find the Netmarble Launcher download option at the very top of the website. Simply download the Netmarble Launcher and install it.

Step #3

In the last step when you have installed the Netmarble Launcher and sign-in on the mobile using the email just click the Play button, you see in the Launcher.

Now it will ask you to enter the credentials you used while logging in to the mobile version of this game. Enter the details and you are ready to enjoy this game on PC.

The interface is pretty much similar to the mobile and you will see all the controls on the screen. You can press the F1 key on the keyboard to check what action these buttons will perform.