How To Breed/Hatch Familiar Eggs In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

You will be accompanied by pet-like companions known as Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. They not only help you in completing the game’s many activities but also stand by you for battles.

You will get a 1-star Familiar at the start of the game but your goal will be to eventually get the higher, 3- and 4-star Familiars for their better stats and abilities.

The only problem is that summoning high-level Familiars has a very low chance. There is only a 4% chance to summon a 4-star Familiar and a 36% chance to summon a 3-star Familiar.

To improve your chances, you will have to breed your own Familiars by hatching them from eggs. The following guide will tell you how.

How To Breed Familiar Eggs In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Purchase Incubators

As you level up the game, you will unlock the option of hatching eggs. But before that most vital thing is to get eggs.

One of the easiest ways to get eggs is by buying incubators and using them to serve this purpose. Go to the main menu and here you will observe an option having a blue egg on it. Click on it to buy an egg of your favorite familiar.

Trading

There is another way to get eggs. This is by trading familiars with other players. You could trade a familiar you don’t want to keep anymore to get an egg as a reward. That being said, note that the reward is not always guaranteed to be an egg.

Complete Daily Missions

You can also receive familiar eggs as a reward by completing the Ni No Kuni Cross world’s Daily missions.

How To Speed Up Hatching

Once you have obtained eggs, they may take quite a long to hatch. The hatching process may take up to 2 hours to complete. Haven’t got this much time? You could make the hatching process fast, save your crucial time, and progress through the gameplay in quick succession.

To speed up the process the game offers you an item called Sands of Time. To use it, you will have to select the active eggs. Then double click on the egg to reduce the time to zero.

Hot To Obtain Sands of Time?

There are many ways the players can get these items in the gameplay. You could obtain them by completing the challenges such as the Familiar’s Cradle and Releasing the familiars.

You could also open up the Al-Khemi’s lucky pot to receive them as a gift. Treasures and the player’s adventure records reward them with sand of times. Plus you could simply buy them at the Money Ma’am shop.