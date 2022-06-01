Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds consists of 5 distinct classes, with each class having its unique character creation option. This guide will discuss the character creation in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds and go over all the options available to make a unique character.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Character Creation

There are five classes in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds:

Rogue

Destroyer

Witch

Engineer

Swordman

Each of these classes offers its own unique distinct advantages and on top of that, they also have different character creation options.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds class has its own character creation system. Although it consists of a character creation system, it still lacks many features.

The first downside of the character creation is that all the classes are exclusive to a single gender. For example, the Rogue class is male by default and can’t be interchanged.

Apart from that, there are minor differences between each class’s character customization, such as Clothing Attire and a few facial customization options.

Below we’ve given all the features and options available in Ni No Kuni’s Character Creator.

Hairstyles

The features consist of 6 different Hairstyles and 10 color schemes.

Eyes Color

There are two layers of Eye Colors for each class, with each layer providing 10 different color schemes to choose from.

Facial Customization

There are 6 types of facial customization options available for each class, ranging from bandages and scars on the face to dark circles below the eyes.

Skin Tone

With the Skin Tone option in Ni No Kuni, you can select from 10 shades of skin colors and can even adjust the size of your character’s body through the body type customization option.

Additionally, you can select from the Provided Costume if you’re looking forward to wearing different clothing attires.

Body Customization

With Body Customization, you can select from 10 main color schemes to 10 Auxiliary Colors for your clothing attire.

Once you’ve customized your character, select Complete to finish the Character Customization process.