NHL 22 Best Wingers Guide

Winger is an important position in Ice Hockey as they perform multiple tasks on the rink ranging from Puck possession to dealing with the opposition’s defenseman. In this guide, we’ll be covering the NHL 22 Left Best Wingers with the highest in-game overall.

NHL 22 Best Wingers

Wingers can be a multi-tasking position as they play both a defensive and an offensive game.

However, as a Winger, your chances of playing offensively in the attacking zone are higher than most of the positions, and once the puck lands on the opposition’s side of the rink, you’ll be drifting towards the center.

Basically, your tasks as a Winger switch from time to time depending upon the scenario. All you need to know is that, as a Winger in NHL 22, your main goal is to play the puck near the board, make shots, and score goals.

Below is a list of the best Right Wingers and Left Wingers to play as in NHL 22.

Best Right Wingers

Starting off with the best Right Wingers in NHL 22, below is a table dedicated to the top 10 Right Wingers with the highest Overall.

Name Team POS OVR Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks RW 92 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning RW 92 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins RW 91 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche RW 90 Mitchell Marner Toronto Maple Leafs RW 90 Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights RW 89 Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks RW 88 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg Jets RW 88 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina Hurricanes RW 87 Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks RW 87

Best Left Wingers

This part of the guide is concerned with 10 of the best Left-Wingers in NHL 22. Below we’ve arranged a table for the best Left Wingers with the highest Overall.