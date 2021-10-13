NHL 22 Best Wingers Guide

Winger is an important position in Ice Hockey as they perform multiple tasks on the rink ranging from Puck possession to dealing with the opposition’s defenseman. In this guide, we’ll be covering the NHL 22 Left Best Wingers with the highest in-game overall.
NHL 22 Best Wingers
Wingers can be a multi-tasking position as they play both a defensive and an offensive game.
However, as a Winger, your chances of playing offensively in the attacking zone are higher than most of the positions, and once the puck lands on the opposition’s side of the rink, you’ll be drifting towards the center.
Basically, your tasks as a Winger switch from time to time depending upon the scenario. All you need to know is that, as a Winger in NHL 22, your main goal is to play the puck near the board, make shots, and score goals.
Below is a list of the best Right Wingers and Left Wingers to play as in NHL 22.
Best Right Wingers
Starting off with the best Right Wingers in NHL 22, below is a table dedicated to the top 10 Right Wingers with the highest Overall.
|Name
|Team
|POS
|OVR
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago Blackhawks
|RW
|92
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|RW
|92
|David Pastrnak
|Boston Bruins
|RW
|91
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado Avalanche
|RW
|90
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|RW
|90
|Mark Stone
|Vegas Golden Knights
|RW
|89
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago Blackhawks
|RW
|88
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg Jets
|RW
|88
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina Hurricanes
|RW
|87
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver Canucks
|RW
|87
Best Left Wingers
This part of the guide is concerned with 10 of the best Left-Wingers in NHL 22. Below we’ve arranged a table for the best Left Wingers with the highest Overall.
|Name
|Team
|POS
|OVR
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington Capitals
|LW
|92
|Brad Marchand
|Boston Bruins
|LW
|91
|Artemi Panarin
|New York Rangers
|LW
|91
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida Panthers
|LW
|90
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota Wild
|LW
|88
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg Jets
|LW
|88
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary Flames
|LW
|88
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|LW
|87
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado Avalanche
|LW
|87
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary Flames
|LW
|87