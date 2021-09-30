The ability to track resources in Amazon’s MMO New World is one of the essential parts of the game. However, especially with the massive competition for different resources like herbs and mining nodes, you’ll need to learn how to Track Resources in New World and have tricks up your sleeve.

How to Track Resources in New World

Tracking resources at the start of the game is only possible if you have the ability to do so. You can only farm items like trees, mining nodes, and herbs by leveling up specific skills.

An example would be that you can track silver or Iron by leveling up Mining. Similarly, hemp or silkweed can only be mined by leveling Harvesting.

With all of this mentioned, let’s break down the steps to find resources in New World.

Unlock the Skill

First of all, you’ll need to unlock the specific skill. The number depends on the craft you’re after, as mentioned before. For example, with a certain number of points, you’ll obtain the skill to find silver nodes in the surroundings. This will be done automatically.

Track using your Compass

Once you manage to level up, you’ll find a compass at the top of your screen that’ll help you track the resources. Look up at your compass while you have silver in your surroundings, and you’ll find a rock there.

This is how tracking works, once you are near a resource, it’ll appear on your compass. The higher your skill is, the more you’ll be able to track simultaneously.

Limit your Search

You can make things easier for yourself and limit the search by using biomes on the resources map. Then proceed to explore the surroundings with your compass.

The only tricky part about tracking is that you can’t change what you’re tracking. Silver and Iron look exactly the same on your compass, so you won’t be able to tell which one is it on the compass until you find it.

Below is a list of the required skill levels you need to achieve to unlock tracking for each particular resource

Harvesting

Wirefiber: 200

200 Farm Plants: 20

20 Hemp: 25

25 Magical Plants: 45

45 Magical Creatures: 175

175 Silkweed: 125

Mining

Lodestone: 155

155 Orichalcum: 200

200 Iron: 25

25 Platinum: 135

135 Silver: 35

35 Oil: 45

45 Starmetal: 125

125 Alchemy Stones: 75

75 Gold: 70

Logging