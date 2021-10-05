As you set out in New World to level up your crafting skills, you’ll discover that you’ll need a few ingredients that you otherwise can’t find as commonly as you hoped you would have been able to. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Get Salt in New World.

How to Get Salt in New World

You can only find salt currently through provision containers. And on top of that, these specific containers aren’t guaranteed to give you salt every single time either. They also have a 30-minute cooldown on restocking.

Currently, people have scouted only two locations that do end up giving you a good amount of salt with enough provision containers lying around. These two locations are Brightwood and Everfall.

You’ll find below precise locations as to where you can find provision containers in the aforementioned two regions along with recipes that may require salt to be cooked beforehand.

Salt is your gateway to higher-level cooking and successfully fighting higher-level bosses!

Brightwood Salt Farming

You can find a number of provision containers pretty close to each other near Lake Genevieve. You can start off from the most Southern marked location on the map and circle around to collect all the provision containers.

Everfall Salt Farming

Once you’re done with Brightwood, you can head over to Everfall by fast traveling and continue your run by going counter-clockwise yet again to get all the provision crates in this area.

Salt Recipes