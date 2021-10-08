If you’re having trouble finding Rice in New World and are in need of a little help, then we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you the easiest locations to find Rice on Aeternum.

Where to Get Rice in New World

Despite being a very important food item in New World that’s used in a large number of recipes, rice is surprisingly difficult to obtain.

What makes finding rice challenging is the fact that it only spawns in Provisions Crates and Provisions Stockpiles that are located in very specific parts of the map.

And once you loot a Provisions Crates, you have to wait 30-45 minutes before it restocks. Hence, you cannot just keep farming the same crates repeatedly.

The three areas where you can find Provisions Crates containing rice are:

Monarch’s Bluff

Restless Shore

Shattered Mountain

Within these areas, you have to go to specific parts to find the Provisions Crates. To help you out with that, below, we’ve listed the locations of the easiest Provisions Crates to find within the aforementioned areas.

Monarch’s Bluff Rice Locations

The first crate is at The Dagger, which is a wrecked pirate ship located at the northern border of Monarchs’ Bluff.

Traitor’s Hold is another wrecked pirate ship located directly under the Dagger on your map. You’ll find a Provisions Crate right next to it.

If you take the road from the city going towards the right, then take the path to the left at the crossroads, you’ll find a Witch Tower with a crate on top of it.

At the Mines de Miclot, which is on the eastern side of the region, go into the cave system through the tunnel with the two red flags on the sides (near the top of the mines) and climb your way up to find a crate.

At the bottom right corner of this area, parkour up the platforms built along the rock wall to find another crate.

And in the top left side of this area, get up on top of the platforms next to the giant building to find a crate.

Some more easy crates to find are in the Tres Campos farm, located near the south-eastern corner of Monarch’s Bluff. Go inside the main building, and you’ll find a crate on the first floor.

Then, go into the storage building opposite the main one to find a Provisions Stockpile. For the third crate, cross the fence and go into the small building on the other side.

Finally, on the bottom-right side of the farm, go into the storage building to find another Provisions Stockpile.

If you want to find more rice in Monarch’s Bluff, the image below shows the location of all the crates in this region.

Restless Shore Rice Locations

Restless Shore is the next location where you’ll be able to find Provisions Crates containing rice, but it has fewer crates than Monarch’s Bluff.

You’ll find two crates on the northern side of Fort Damnation, located at the northern border of the area, and another one on the western side.

If you then travel south from there, you’ll find two crates near the Treetop Terror and another crate at the Plundering Shark.

If you continue traveling south, you’ll find another crate to the right of the Cutthroat Cavern.

If you want to find more rice in Restless Shore, the image below shows the location of all of the crates in this region.

Shattered Mountain Rice Locations

Shattered Mountain is the final location where you’ll be able to find Provisions Crates containing rice.

Since this is a mountain area, the crates here are a little trickier to find. In the center of the area, you’ll find a crate right under the “M” in “Shattered Mountain” on your map.

If you travel towards the northeast slightly from here, you’ll find two crates at The Tangle.

In the south, you’ll find two crates in the Upper Svikin area. You can then travel to the east from here to find a crate near the Spilaio Cavern.

If you want to find more rice in Shattered Mountain, the image below shows the location of all of the crates in this region.