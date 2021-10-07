Lodestone is a very important material that you’ll have to find to upgrade your settlements in New World. If you’re looking to learn more about Lodestone, then we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about this resource, including where exactly you can find it.

Where to Find Lodestone in New World

Lodestone is a sort of building block for your settlements in New World. It’s quite a high-level material since it requires a Mining level of 105 to be mined and can only be tracked at level 155.

Hence, this material won’t be of much use to you early on in the game; but it’s located all over the map, so you’ll be seeing it quite frequently during your exploration.

Lodestone can be crafted into Lodestone bricks. One single brick will require six pieces of Lodestone, two Stone Bricks, Sandpaper, and a tier four Stonecutter station. You’ll also need to be at a Stonecutting level of 100.

So, you’ll need to find a lot of Lodestone to make significant upgrades to your settlements. You can also use it to craft high-tier items or sell it at the Trading Post for a nice return.

Now that you know what it’s used for let’s talk about where you need to look to find it.

Lodestone surprisingly spawns in almost all regions of Aeternum, but only in specific places within those regions. Below, we’ve listed every single location where you can find Lodestone in large quantities, and we’ll attach a map image with it to make finding the Lodestone even easier for you.

Brightwood

Travel to the north-western side of Brightwood to find Lodestone in this region.

Great Cleave

Travel to north of Eastburn, towards the highlands in the Greave Cleave to find Lodestone in this region.

Shattered Mountain

Travel towards the mountain near the southern edge of Shattered Mountain to find Lodestone in this area.

Mourningdale

Travel towards the eastern edge of Mourningdale to find your first set of Lodestone in this area. Then, travel towards the south-western corner to find your next set of Lodestone.

Restless Shore

Travel to the northern and southern sides of Restless Shore to find Lodestone in this area.