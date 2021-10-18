Players worried about where to find Iron Hide in New World should read this guide till the end, as we will cover all the important details you need to get to this resource. Since Iron Hide is a rare resource, it becomes a bit difficult to find it. However, the players don’t need to worry now, so just follow the guide.

Where to Get Iron Hide in New World

There are two ways to get Iron Hide in the New World. The first one is to skin the animals, while the other one is to buy it from the Trading Post.

Skin Animals

The best way to get Iron Hide is to skin animals. The animals that can provide you with this rare resource are the following:

Lynx

Boar

Strange Boar

Strange Elk

Bison

Mountain Lion

Damned Hound

Strange Bison

Elk Bull

Black Bear

Grizzly Bear

Bobcat

Timber Wolf

Strange Alligator

Elk Cow

Alligator

Primal Lion

So, skin these animals to get Iron Hide. However, you can also craft items with a Skinner’s Charm to get the Skinners Luck Perk. This will increase your chances of getting this rare resource.

Buy from Trading Post

Players can also purchase Iron Hide from the Trading Post. To do so, just click on ‘Search Items’ and type ‘Iron Hide’ to find any Sell Orders placed by other players. It is recommended players should sort the price from lowest to highest to get it at a reasonable price.

Recipes that Use Iron Hide

The main use of Iron Hide is to make Infused Leather using the Tannery. This process improves your Leatherworking trade skill.

We hope that this guide helps you to get Iron Hide easily in the game. Also, this guide should be helpful for you guys to make the best use out of it.