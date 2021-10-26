If you’re looking to learn ways to expand your personal storage, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly How to Increase Inventory Size in New World.

How to Increase Inventory Size in New World

In an exploration game like New World where you’re gathering a bunch of resources all the time, having a large inventory is an absolutely crucial part of the game.

Having a larger inventory will save a lot of time for you, as you’ll be able to collect and carry more resources in a single exploration trip.

When you start out in the game, you’ll have a measly inventory size of 200 units and you’ll have no way to increase its size until you reach level 15. But once reach level 15, you’ll notice that you’ve unlocked a bag slot.

In this slot, you can equip a bag that increases the size of your inventory. As you continue to level up, you will be able to craft bags with higher tiers and increase your inventory space accordingly.

How to Craft the Coarse Leather Bag

There are different types of bags in the game. You’ll unlock the recipe of the first bag, the Coarse Leather Bag, at level 5-6.

This bag will add an additional 100 units to your inventory size, bringing your total to 300 units.

To craft the Coarse Leather Bag, you’ll need the following materials:

Armorsmithing Level 0

1x Minor Rune of Holding

10x Iron Ingots

25x Linen

45x Coarse Leather

To get the Minor Rune of Holding, you can simply just buy it from your faction. It’ll cost you 1000 Faction Tokens and 250 Gold.

For the Iron Ingots, you’ll have to smelt 4x Iron Ore using a Smelter. Linen is crafted using 4x Fibers at a Loom. Fibers are very easy to obtain as all you need to do is harvest Hemp. You’ll have to harvest enough Hemp to craft 96 Fibers to make the required Linen.

Lastly, for the Coarse Leather, take 180x Rawhide with you to a Tannery and craft it there. To get the Rawhide, you’ll need to skin boars and other animals.

The Coarse Leather Bag will fulfill your inventory needs for the time being, but you’ll eventually start running low on inventory space again. Thankfully, there’s no need to worry as you’ll unlock another bag slot at level 30, so you can hold two bags at a time.

Furthermore, you’ll unlock higher-quality bags as you level up. These bags will be able to hold significantly more items than the Coarse Leather Bag.

How to Craft the Rugged Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

The next bag that you’ll unlock is named the “Rugged Leather Adventurer’s Satchel”. You’ll unlock the recipe of this bag at level 20. This bag will add an additional 180 units to your inventory size.

To craft the Rugged Leather Adventurer’s Satchel, you’ll need the following materials:

Armorsmithing Level 50

1x Major Rune of Holding

10x Iron Ingots

25x Sateen

45x Rugged Leather

You’ll be able to buy the Major Rune of Holding from your Faction Shop, just like you did with the Minor Rune of Holding.

This time, it’ll cost 3000 Faction Tokens and 500 Gold.

How to Craft the Layered Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

When you’re ready to level up from the Rugged Leather Adventurer’s Satchel, the next bag in line that you can craft is named the “Layered Leather Adventurer’s Satchel”.

You’ll unlock the recipe of this bag at level 40. This bag will add an additional 265 units to your inventory size.

To craft the Layered Leather Adventurer’s Satchel, you’ll need the following materials:

Armorsmithing Level 100

1x Greater Rune of Holding

10x Iron Ingots

25x Linen

45x Layered Leather

The rune needed for this bag will cost you 5000 Tokens and 1000 Gold at your Faction Shop.

How to Craft the Infused Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

Finally, the last and biggest bag that you can craft to increase your inventory size is named the “Infused Leather Adventurer’s Satchel”.

The recipe for this bag will unlock at level 60. This bag will add an additional 360 units to your inventory size.

To craft the Infused Leather Adventurer’s Satchel, you’ll need the following materials:

Armorsmithing Level 150

1x Grand Rune of Holding

10x Iron Ingots

25x Linen

45x Infused Leather

The rune needed for this bag will cost 7500 Tokens and 1500 Gold at your Faction Shop.