We will show you how to get a fully functioning and optimized Gamepad Configuration for usage in New World. Let’s get started and take a look at How to Setup Gamepad in New World.
How to Setup Gamepad in New World
In this New World Setup guide, we will show you How to Setup Gamepad in New World for both In-Game and Desktop Mode.
After that, it will be up to you to either download this configuration from the Steam community while playing or in Desktop Mode.
In-Game Installation
- To access the Steam Overlay, press the Guide Button on your controller.
- To browse Configs, press X or Square on your controller.
- Community
- To show other controller types, press Y or Triangle on your gamepad.
- “The ORIGINAL Fully Functional Setup” will be there.
- To Import Config, press A or Cross on your gamepad.
- To Apply Configuration, press X or Square on your controller.
Desktop Mode Installation
- In your Steam Library, look for New World.
- Manage controller configuration by right-clicking it.
- To browse configs, press X or Square on your controller.
- Community
- To show other controller types, press Y or Triangle on your gamepad.
- You will see “The ORIGINAL Fully Functional Setup”.
- To import config, press A or Cross on your gamepad.
- To apply configuration, press X or Square on your controller.
Features
- Full access to all menus, each with its own set of buttons.
- Compatible with both a mouse and a keyboard
- Controls that are easy to learn
- Using the Right Joystick to Walk.
- Using bumpers to navigate the menu
- There is no need for a keyboard or mouse because there is a built-in keyboard overlay.
- While aiming, the camera’s sensitivity is reduced.
- Designed for simple controllers with no additional paddles or features, so it may be used with any controller. Extra bindings are available if you have extra functionalities for Steam Controller, such as rear paddles or trackpads.
- Most gamepads are compatible. They should all function, but PS4 controllers, as well as a few knockoff controllers, occasionally have difficulties.
- In-game, only one binding is required (bind “Swap Active Weapons” to ” – “, which is located next to ” = ” on the keyboard). While I prefer not to rebind keys, this one has to be done for quicker weapon changing because the default bindings do not include this operation.
- When activated, ability buttons do not obstruct movement or camera operations, assuring combat proficiency.
Drawbacks
Because we are limited in what we can accomplish with a controller, the game, and Steam Configurations. The outcome isn’t exactly ideal. Consider the following scenario:
- In-game, the keyboard and mouse icons do not change because AGS did not provide players with any access to the API.
- Some gamepads aren’t up to standard and not all gamepads are the same. Due to quality control difficulties, even the same brand and type of controller may differ! While the setup has been carefully tested with a variety of controllers, individual results may vary. To get the most out of your Xbox One or Xbox Series 2 Elite Controller, pair it with the Wireless Adapter.
- You may get stuck in a menu action set. Although this should be unlikely, you might get stuck in a menu action set such as Map or Inventory if your controls and camera sensitivity have changed. There are countermeasures in place to avoid this, but it does happen occasionally. To exit out of the map, press your button for inventory and vice versa.
Tips
- Many difficulties may be fixed by setting in-game key bindings to default before using the configuration.
- Try a different controller because Steam doesn’t work with all controllers and some controllers are worn out, resulting in discrepancies.
- Restart the game or the controller. The old method of “turning it off and on” appears to work here every now and then!
- When feasible, use the Right Joystick and Right Trigger as a functioning mouse in submenus.
- To connect your controller, try to use just Bluetooth or an approved Wireless Adapter.
- Before starting the game, go to Steam Big Picture Mode Settings and activate support for the controller you want to use.
- To avoid controllers acting strangely, update the firmware on your controller.