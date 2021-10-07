We will show you how to get a fully functioning and optimized Gamepad Configuration for usage in New World. Let’s get started and take a look at How to Setup Gamepad in New World.

How to Setup Gamepad in New World

In this New World Setup guide, we will show you How to Setup Gamepad in New World for both In-Game and Desktop Mode.

After that, it will be up to you to either download this configuration from the Steam community while playing or in Desktop Mode.

In-Game Installation

To access the Steam Overlay, press the Guide Button on your controller.

To browse Configs, press X or Square on your controller.

Community

To show other controller types, press Y or Triangle on your gamepad.

“The ORIGINAL Fully Functional Setup” will be there.

To Import Config, press A or Cross on your gamepad.

To Apply Configuration, press X or Square on your controller.

Desktop Mode Installation

In your Steam Library, look for New World.

Manage controller configuration by right-clicking it.

To browse configs, press X or Square on your controller.

Community

To show other controller types, press Y or Triangle on your gamepad.

You will see “The ORIGINAL Fully Functional Setup”.

To import config, press A or Cross on your gamepad.

To apply configuration, press X or Square on your controller.

Features

Full access to all menus, each with its own set of buttons.

Compatible with both a mouse and a keyboard

Controls that are easy to learn

Using the Right Joystick to Walk.

Using bumpers to navigate the menu

There is no need for a keyboard or mouse because there is a built-in keyboard overlay.

While aiming, the camera’s sensitivity is reduced.

Designed for simple controllers with no additional paddles or features, so it may be used with any controller. Extra bindings are available if you have extra functionalities for Steam Controller, such as rear paddles or trackpads.

Most gamepads are compatible. They should all function, but PS4 controllers, as well as a few knockoff controllers, occasionally have difficulties.

In-game, only one binding is required (bind “Swap Active Weapons” to ” – “, which is located next to ” = ” on the keyboard). While I prefer not to rebind keys, this one has to be done for quicker weapon changing because the default bindings do not include this operation.

When activated, ability buttons do not obstruct movement or camera operations, assuring combat proficiency.

Drawbacks

Because we are limited in what we can accomplish with a controller, the game, and Steam Configurations. The outcome isn’t exactly ideal. Consider the following scenario:

In-game, the keyboard and mouse icons do not change because AGS did not provide players with any access to the API.

Some gamepads aren’t up to standard and not all gamepads are the same. Due to quality control difficulties, even the same brand and type of controller may differ! While the setup has been carefully tested with a variety of controllers, individual results may vary. To get the most out of your Xbox One or Xbox Series 2 Elite Controller, pair it with the Wireless Adapter.

You may get stuck in a menu action set. Although this should be unlikely, you might get stuck in a menu action set such as Map or Inventory if your controls and camera sensitivity have changed. There are countermeasures in place to avoid this, but it does happen occasionally. To exit out of the map, press your button for inventory and vice versa.

Tips