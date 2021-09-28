Which Faction Should You Join in New World

In New World, you can choose from three different factions to play when you start off. The three factions are Covenant, Syndicate, and Marauders. Each faction affects the gameplay greatly, so it is important to know what the differences are between them. In this guide, we will explain all the factions in New World and which faction you should join.

In New World, once you reach level 10 and complete the few starting quests, you will then have to choose between one of the three available factions, which are Covenant, Syndicate, and Marauders. Each faction has its own color scheme and background lore which ties into the game story as well.

We have explained each of the factions below.

The Marauders

The Marauders are a merciless military force whose him to create a free nation where all the people are free to do what they want and prosper in the nation with their station. They are a military faction that wants to create freedom by overthrowing the current powers.

The Syndicate

The Syndicate faction is a secret organization that is in search of hidden and forbidden knowledge to reach a new age of enlightenment through that knowledge. The Syndicate members are in search of the forbidden knowledge so they can create a new era of enlightenment.

The Covenant

The Covenant faction is an extreme faction that has taken upon the duty to cleanse the land of the disruptive people so that justice can prevail and promote holiness through the land. They are on a mission to cleanse the land from evil and restore the order of the land.

Decision Time

In New World, the faction you choose will affect the story and gameplay. The faction you should choose depends upon the way you want to go. Each faction has its own goals and its own ways of achieving them. If you want to use your strength to achieve prosperity, you should go for the Marauders faction.

If you want to play a secretive role and want to create a new era, then the Syndicate faction is the best option. If you want to cleanse the land of evil, you should choose the Covenant faction.

Make sure to choose the faction carefully, as once chosen. You will have to wait 120 days before you can change your faction again.