To become the best player in any competitive game, you need to have the best characters with overpowered builds and a perfect combination of weapons, skills, and attributes. In this guide, we’ll be showing you New World Best PvP Builds, so you can take these templates and spring in action to effectively tackle other players in a deadly brawl.

New World Best PvP Builds

In New World, you don’t have to level up your character. But instead, you need to allocate skill points into Weapon Active & Passive Skills and Attributes that scale with that weapon.

Every character in New World has two weapon slots that you can upgrade using active and passive skills. The skills that you choose will determine how powerful your character is in the PvP mode.

Below, we have listed New World Best PvP Builds with the skills that you should use with the equipped weapons and the most suitable armor to choose with the builds:

Heavy Main PvP Build

Any player that loves to stand out in a fight against enemies always plays as a Tank that has the ability to take enemies’ attacks and deal the most damage. The job of a tank player is to lead his/her team by staying at the frontline.

You will be able to do so with the help of this build:

Primary Weapon

For the primary weapon, we have chosen the Sword & Shield with the following Active skills:

Whirling Blade: Deals 145% weapon damage to enemies standing within 2 meters.

Deals 145% weapon damage to enemies standing within 2 meters. Reverse Stab: Hit enemies with an attack that deals 175% weapon damage.

Hit enemies with an attack that deals 175% weapon damage. Shield Bash: Stuns foes for 2s and deals 50% weapons damage. This skill is compatible with taunts and applies a 6s taunt to all enemies it hits.

Secondary Weapon

Our weapon of choice for the second slot is the Great Axe. It provides an insane damage buff and the ability to close the gap between you and the enemies.

Following skills are to be used with the Great Axe:

Reap (Complete Upgrades): This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters forward and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy.

This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters forward and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy. Charge (Complete Upgrades): This allows you to charge forward and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage.

This allows you to charge forward and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage. Whirlwind: Another spinning attack that allows you to move in any direction while spinning and deal 50% weapon damage.

Attributes Distribution

The combination of Sword & Shield with the Great Axe for the best tank build requires you to spend the majority of attribute points in Strength, and the remaining on Constitution.

This is because the Great Axe only scales with Strength, and Constitution will help to increase our total amount of health.

Strength: 150

Dexterity: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 50

Armor

You need Heavy armor for this build as you will be tanking the majority of your enemies’ attacks. We have decided to choose the Forsaken Breast Plate of Sentry armor.

Physical Armor Rating: 220 – 274

220 – 274 Elemental Armor Rating: 220 – 274

Ranged Shooter PvP Build

Some players suggest staying away from close combat and help their team from far using ranged weapons. Such is the aim of this build that focuses on players that prefer a ranged combat playstyle.

Let us take a look at our Ranged Shooter build:

Primary Weapon

Since we are focusing on ranged combat, the Musket is considered to be the best ranged weapon in New World. We will use the following Active skills with this weapon:

Powder Burn : Powder Burn is required if you choose the Musket build. This ability increases the damage of attacks by 20% for nine seconds. It also overloads the musket, enabling it to deal 100% weapon damage.

: Powder Burn is required if you choose the Musket build. This ability increases the damage of attacks by 20% for nine seconds. It also overloads the musket, enabling it to deal 100% weapon damage. Shooter’s Stance: Enters a crouched position in which the player deals 100% weapon damage with each hit. Mobility is reduced to zero and Reload time is reduced by 75%.

Enters a crouched position in which the player deals 100% weapon damage with each hit. Mobility is reduced to zero and Reload time is reduced by 75%. Stopping Power: Increases weapon damage by 120% for one shot and knocks back enemies 3 meters if they get hit by it.

Secondary Weapon

Any ranged shooter will need to flee from the enemy with speed and requires agility for better positioning. This is what the Rapier weapon specializes in, giving you the enhanced mobility you need to dodge, evade, and block enemies’ attacks.

Invest skill points in the following Active skills for this weapon:

Riposte: This allows you to stun the enemy for 1.5 seconds. Also, you will not be vulnerable to the attacks of the enemy for some time.

This allows you to stun the enemy for 1.5 seconds. Also, you will not be vulnerable to the attacks of the enemy for some time. Evade: This ability helps you to dodge the enemy more quickly. Evade also helps you to avoid the attacks of an enemy for a second. So, you can use it to keep yourself away right after attacking the enemy.

This ability helps you to dodge the enemy more quickly. Evade also helps you to avoid the attacks of an enemy for a second. So, you can use it to keep yourself away right after attacking the enemy. Fleche: Fleche is a strong ability that enables us to pierce through the enemies dealing 145% damage. Fleche allows you to run a distance of about 10m quickly.

Attributes Distribution

We will focus on Dexterity and Constitution for our Ranged Shooter build. You need the Dexterity to deal that extra damage to your enemies, and Constitution for damage reduction and increased health

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 150

Focus: 5

Constitution: 50

Armor

As you will need to have the agility to move faster on the battlefield, we will suggest you choose any light armor with a damage buff.

The Lone Wolf

This class is perfect for players that like to jump on enemies from behind and engage in solo combat. Our build is perfect to sneak in behind enemy lines and take out their healers with ease.

This is what you need to make our Lone Wolf build:

Primary Weapon

Our primary weapon of choice is the Great Axe that provides a great damage output, decent CC, and the ability to chase your enemies. Use the following Active skills to get the most out of this weapon:

Reap (Complete Upgrades): This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters forward and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy.

This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters forward and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy. Charge (Complete Upgrades): This allows you to charge forward and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage.

This allows you to charge forward and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage. Gravity Well: Throws an axe in any direction you want that creates a gravity circle and pulls enemies inside it for 3s. After 3 seconds, the circle explodes and deals 125% weapon damage to enemies in the vicinity of 10m.

Secondary Weapon

We have chosen the Life Staff for our secondary weapon slot. It provides heals for you and your teammates, while also giving you an immense damage buff. Following Active skills are to be used for Life Staff:

Sacred Ground: Heals you by 20% weapon damage per second by creating a ground area lasting for 15 seconds.

Heals you by 20% weapon damage per second by creating a ground area lasting for 15 seconds. Beacon: You deal 146% weapon damage to opponents by shooting out light projectiles. Additionally, for 20% weapon damage every 10 seconds, heal any nearby teammate.

You deal 146% weapon damage to opponents by shooting out light projectiles. Additionally, for 20% weapon damage every 10 seconds, heal any nearby teammate. Orb of Protection: Grants you 10% Fortify for 20s and deals 146% weapon damage, along with heals for your allies for every 10% damage done.

Attributes Distribution

The key to winning any fight in New World is to outlive your enemies by healing yourself constantly during the fight and having Mana available at every time.

This is why we will aim at investing the majority of points on Focus and the rest on Constitution for that extra health.

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Focus: 150

Constitution: 50

Armor

You need a Medium or Light armor for this to be able to get behind your enemies and take them on in a 1v1 fight. Choose any Medium or Light armor that provides you 10% Damage and Crowd Control buffs.