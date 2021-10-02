In this guide, we will be discussing the Best DPS Builds we’ve put together in New World. These builds will ensure that you are always leading your party’s assault, whether it be a PvE activity or a PvP encounter. We will be telling you all about the required weapons, skills, and attributes for these builds.

New World Best DPS Builds

Everyone playing New World has their distinct taste and playstyle. Some people prefer to be healers, others like to be the tank of their party, and some people just want pure offense. This guide is aimed towards the latter, who want builds with the best offense and DPS capabilities.

We will be discussing 2 such builds with you today. Both of them have some variations in weapon selection and skill distribution, so you are sure to find one to your liking.

These builds are essentially templates for you to follow, so feel free to shake things up a bit.

Dungeon DPS Build

The first build we will be discussing focuses on providing high DPS during dungeon grinds in New World. This build will allow you to stay at maximum health at all times and deal massive amounts of damage.

The main weapon for this build will be the Great Axe and the Warhammer as your go-to secondary weapon.

Attributes

Your goal here is to be as chaotic and aggressive as possible, so we will be dumping all 195 of our attribute points into Strength. This will allow us to have extremely high DPS and gain strength-related passive perks as well.

Armor Pieces

Your armor pieces and weapons for this high DPS build need to have Carnelian Cut Gem slots in them because you will almost always be at full health, and this gem will give you a constant 15% damage buff.

Here are a few armor pieces and weapons we recommend:

Orichalcum Great Axe

Orichalum Heavy Breastplate

Orichalcum Gauntlets

Hammer ( with Carnelian Cut Gem as well)

Once you have all the Strength and DPS buffing gear, we can move on to the Skill Tree.

Great Axe Skills

All of our skills will be offense focused so we won’t be spending many points in the defense tree.

Reap: Pull foes towards yourself and inflict 110% weapon damage.

The Collector: Increase Reap’s range to 8 meters.

Hunger: Heal yourself after causing 30% damage while using Reap.

Fatal Attraction: Doing a spin attack after pulling an enemy causes them 115% weapon damage.

Blood Lust: You move 30% faster and inflict 15% more damage to enemies within 15meters.

Critical Gains: Gain 10% healing after every successful critical strike.

Death’s Embrace: Penetrate 10% armor of enemies with less than 50% health.

Frustration: Gain 15% damage for 10s every time someone blocks your attack.

Feed: Gain 10% healing upon striking enemies with less than 30% health

Execute: An overhead attack that deals 200% and bumps up the damage to 300% when hitting enemies with less than 50% health.

Unstoppable Greed: Makes execute unstoppable by gaining grit during the attack.

Executioner: Always execute critical hits against foes with 30% or lesser health.

Maelstrom: A spinning attack that pulls targets closer and inflicts 110% damage.

Storm’s Reach: Increases Maelstrom’s reach by 50%

Absorb: Consumes all projectiles when Maelstrom is active.

No Reprieve: Do an extra pull with Maelstrom causing 110% weapon damage.

Warhammer Skills

For your War Hammer, follow the same format and unlock basic offensive skills. That means most of your points will be spent in the Juggernaut tree.

Hammer Time: Gain Empower on a Heavy attack, increasing attack damage by 20% for 4 seconds.

Clear Out: A wide swing that knocks enemies back 4 meters to create distance deals 115% weapon damage.

Meteoric Crater: Expands the effective range of the Shockwave to a 4-meter radius.

Path of Destiny: A powerful ground strike that erupts a linear wave of energy in front of the player, dealing 110% weapon damage to all targets in its path.

Seismic Waves: Makes Path of Destiny stagger all the enemies in its path.

Frailty: Shockwave causes Weaken, decreasing damage dealt from the target’s attacks by 10% for 10 seconds.

Shockwave: Slam the hammer into the ground, causing a 3-meter radius AoE earthquake that deals 80% weapon damage. Applies Stun to all impacted targets for 2 seconds.

Concussive Impact: +15% damage against targets affected by Warhammer Debuffs.

DPS Bow Build

This Bow Build will let you deal tons of damage while maintaining distance from your enemies.

Your main weapon for this build will be a Bow, and for your secondary weapon, you will be using a Rapier

Attributes

Your attribute distribution for this build will depend on what kind of playstyle you want to adapt. If you want to use Bow as primary and Rapier as a secondary weapon, then invest points into Dexterity.

The Rapier also scales a bit with Intelligence but instead of investing points into that, it is better to equip some gear pieces with a bit of INT stat.

Armor Pieces

For this build, you can use all of your faction gear and use a Syndicate Brigand Seal to respec attributes according to your playstyle.

Here are the armor pieces we suggest:

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Headwear of the Priest.

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Coat of the Brigand.

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Hand covers of the Priest.

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Leggings of the Priest.

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Footwear of the Priest.

Cavern Lurker’s Defense Bow.

Simon Grey’s Toothpick Rapier.

Bow Mastery Skills

Evade Shot: Leap back 5m and shoot an arrow dealing 125.0% weapon damage.

Evasive Knockback: Evade causes a 2m knockback.

Go the Distance: Get 15% Haste for 5 seconds from Evade Shot.

Knee Shot: Leg Shots cause 10% slow for 2 seconds.

Rain of Arrows: Shoot a barrage of arrows 7 meters wide that deals 150.0% weapon damage.

Barbed Arrows: Rain of Arrows causes bleed, dealing 85% weapon damage over 12.0s

Hooked Arrows: Rain of arrows causes a 15.0% slow for 4.0s

Evasive Tactics: Deal 20% more damage for the next 5 seconds after a successful dodge.

Catch me if you can: Gain 20% Haste when surrounded by more than 3 people within 3m.

Penetrating Shot: Shoot an arrow dealing 150.0% weapon damage that passes through targets and continues for 100 meters.

Finishing Shot: Deal 20.0% more damage if your target is below 50% health.

Blood Soaked Arrow: Increased damage by 10.0% after each hit.

Deep Strike: Penetrating Shot deals 20.0% more damage to targets 20.0m or more away.

Rapier Skills

Evade: A very useful sidestep that makes you invulnerable for a moment. Light attacks performed during evades extremely fast.

Breath in: Gain 20% Stamina.

Allegro: Gain 20% movement speed for 3 seconds.

Adagio: Evade forward with 15% weapon damage which lasts for 1 second or until your attack hits the enemy.

Crescendo: Successful light attacks reduce ability cooldown by 30%.

Momentum: After performing an ability, your damage is increased by 25% for the next 3 seconds or until you land the attack.

Riposte: Enter into a defensive stance for 1 second. If struck during this ability, counter the attacker stunning them briefly for 1.5 seconds. You are briefly invulnerable upon a successful Riposte.

Insult to Injury: Your attracts become uninterruptable for 3 seconds on every successful Riposte.

Priority: Cooldown for Rapier abilities is reduced by 20% when landing a Riposte Stun.

Lasting Consequence: Riposte’s stun is increased to 2 seconds.

Controlled Breathing: +3 stamina on any hit.

Perfectionist: Deal 10% more damage when your health is full.