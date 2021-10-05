In New World, there are a number of ingredients that you’ll need now and then to cook meals. Apples are one of the ingredients used to level up cooking in New World. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find apples in New World.

Where to Find Apples in New World

Apples are ingredients in New World. They can be consumed on their own, but combining them to produce a recipe provides more buffs, therefore it is recommended to do so.

They are one of the most difficult ingredients to come by in the New World. Throughout Aeternum, Apples can be found in the following

Chests

Crates

Supply Containers

Provisions Crates

Purchased from Trading Posts

Chests, Crates, Supply Containers, and Provisions Crates are the most common places to obtain apples, however, they do not always include apples. Based on your luck you’ll find apples in these. If you need apples right away, you can get them at Trading Posts.

For the most part, you’ll rely on Provision Crates because they generally work well and contain more apples. If you are on the lookout for apples, look for provision crates in the Brightwood and Reekwater areas in particular.

Brightwood Town

There are a great number of Provision Crates in Brightwood Town to the south-east and down to the south.

This is a great place to look for apples because the probability of finding apples in these crates is quite high.

You won’t always find apples here, but there’s a decent chance you will.

Reekwater Town

Reekwater Town is the second most popular apple-hunting location. Although the number of Provision Crates is lower than in Brightwood Town, there is still a decent chunk.

This makes it a good area to look for apples while you wait for Provision Crates to spawn in Brightwood Town.

Trading Posts

If you have a terrible day finding apples in the above-mentioned locations, which is rather rare, you may always go to the trade posts to buy some apples.

The method is straightforward. All you have to do is go to a Trading Post and use the ‘Search Items’ bar to look for apples. If you do this, the deals will appear in front of you provided that someone has placed a Sell Order for apples.