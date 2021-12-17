New Leak Drops Hints About Ubisoft’s New Splinter Cell Game

One of the bigger bombshells to drop this week was the announcement that Ubisoft was finally developing a new Splinter Cell game. While the game has been hinted at for several years, we finally have confirmation that the game is in development, and has actually been in the works since November of 2020 according to a leak on Twitter.

The last Splinter Cell game to release was Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which came out in 2013, and since then there have been no other Splinter Cell games, though Sam Fisher has made appearances in other Tom Clancy titles. The new game, however, seems to be a return to form for the series.

The leak says that the game is being built from the ground up, though using the Snowdrop engine, which is the same engine as the Division games, the Avatar game, and an upcoming Star Wars title. Despite reports to the contrary, it will also be linear like the original Splinter Cell games, rather than being open-world like so many of Ubisoft’s latest offerings.

The new Splinter Cell game will be developed by Ubisoft Toronto, who are responsible for some of Ubisoft’s most popular recent games including Far Crys 4, 5, and 6, Watch Dogs2 and Legion, For Honor, and Assassin’s Creed: Unity. Toronto is also the studio that originally developed Blacklist, making the new game a return to form for them as well.

The game not being an open-world title will likely be a breath of fresh air for many Ubisoft fans, as well. Ubisoft’s announcement video for Ghost Recon: Frontline, a battle royale Ghost Recon game, got a huge amount of downvotes and most of Ubisoft’s past games for the past several years have all been open-world.

The leak has no release date or window for the new Splinter Cell game, but hopefully after seven years of being so stealthy nobody knew where he was, Sam Fisher won’t have lost his touch when the game does come out.