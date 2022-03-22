Ubisoft’s Rumored New Prince Of Persia Game Surfaces Again

The rumor mill has once again churned out a brand new Prince of Persia game that may (or may not) be officially revealed in the coming months.

According to a new report by Xfire earlier today, developer Ubisoft Montpellier, best known for helming the Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil franchises, is involved in the making of a new Prince of Persia game.

The game is said to be inspired by the acclaimed Ori franchise (Ori and the Blind Forest, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps) for a beautiful 2.5D experience, something which has been rumored before as well.

Last year, XboxEra co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker claimed that Ubisoft was prototyping a new 2D Prince of Persia game at one point. He noted that the project was fairly early in development and hence subject to change if necessary.

It remains unknown if the rumored game is a spin-off or a mainline installment. It however should not be concerning that Prince of Persia is being made in 2D. The proprietary UbiArt Framework engine is incredibly powerful when it comes to making beautiful 2D games. Child of Light, recent Rayman games, and many others, are all testaments to what a 2D Prince of Persia could look and play like.

The Prince of Persia franchise desperately needs a revival. The Forgotten Sands was the last mainline installment to release back in 2010. Ubisoft has since then released The Dagger of Time as a virtual reality escape game and announced a Sands of Time remake which had to be thrown back on the drawing board for rectifications and polish.

Despite rumors of cancellation, the troubled Sands of Time remake is reportedly still in active development with Ubisoft Mumbai working hard to overhaul the game following fan criticism about its graphical appearance. The remake has not received a new release date but was previously eying a release somewhere in 2022.