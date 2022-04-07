Criterion’s New Need For Speed Game Reportedly Drops PS4/XB1

The new Need for Speed game from developer Criterion Games has reportedly dropped support for previous-generation consoles.

Speaking during the latest Grubbsnax episode (via VGC) earlier today, host and VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb stated that publisher Electronic Arts plans to release the new Need for Speed game during the 2022 holiday season.

Grubb also pointed out that Criterion Games is no longer working on the previous-generation versions. The new Need of Speed game will hence only release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

There has been no word about a PC version but it should be in the making since the last two installments were released simultaneously on consoles and PC.

“Need for Speed is still coming this year… that’s true, that game should be coming in November,” said Grubb. “If you are a Need for Speed fan who has bought a next-gen console, here’s some news; it’s next-gen only. They are shifting to next-gen only.”

Criterion Games is best known for the Burnout franchise, as well as Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and Most Wanted from 2010 and 2012 respectively. The developer was then branched out to provide support for Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5, and Battlefield 2042.

Ghost Games was in charge of the Need for Speed franchise since 2013 but when it was dissolved in 2020, Criterion Games was given the racing franchise back.

The upcoming untitled Need for Speed game will be the first time Criterion has helmed the franchise in over a decade.