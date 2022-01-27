New Lollipop Chainsaw Rumored To Be Incoming

The grapevine has just whispered that a new Lollipop Chainsaw game is now in development, alongside other notable projects.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, leaker Ooops Leaks claimed that developer Grasshopper Manufacture has five unannounced projects in its pipelines. The lineup includes a new Lollipop Chainsaw game as well as Shadow of the Damned. However, there is no telling if both games are new installments or remasters of the originals.

Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadow of the Damned are among Grasshopper Manufacture's next five projects. After acquiring the studio, NetEase began handling copyright stuff so Suda could return to previous beloved franchises. Could be both re-releases or the next entries in the series. pic.twitter.com/AUi2WppZn7 — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 26, 2022

The source in question accurately leaked STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl to be getting delayed weeks before the official announcement. Hence, the existence of a new Lollipop Chainsaw entry may be true but fans should play it safe by taking the news as just a rumor for the time being.

Lollipop Chainsaw was released back in 2012 as a hack-and-slash game where cheerleader-turned-zombie hunter Juliet Starling took to rid her high school of the undead. The game sold more than 1 million copies worldwide and became the most successful release for Grasshopper Manufacture at the time.

Lollipop Chainsaw was however not without its fair share of criticism. The game was blamed for objectifying women as its star Juliet was running around in a skimpy outfit and not at all shy about giving players a bit of fan service.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad as well as the ongoing Peacemaker television series, wrote the script for Lollipop Chainsaw and was on record to defend Lollipop Chainsaw as a game which cannot be called sexist.

Elsewhere, the same leaker has claimed Sony Interactive Entertainment to be considering a MotorStorm reboot for PlayStation 5.