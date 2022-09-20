Motive Studio Announces New Iron Man Game

Motive Studio, the studio behind the 2017 Star Wars: Battlefront remake, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the upcoming Dead Space remake, have just announced on Twitter that they are in the process of developing an Iron Man game in cooperation with Marvel Studios. However, the game is still in early development, so no release date yet.

There have been multiple Iron Man games since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first started, though they have been of varying quality. Motive Studios’ games since its release have thankfully been well-regarded and all involved flying, so they have plenty of experience that could work with developing a game starring a hero that can fly and shoot at the same time.

Of course, we don’t really know what this Iron Man game will be about, either. Tony Stark has a large number of different villains he could be taking on, but we also don’t know what kind of game it will be, either. It could be an open-world game similar to Insomniac Games’s Spider-Man, or something entirely different.

Iron Man also has another fun possibility in the form of how rapidly Iron Man’s suits have advanced in the MCU. With the wide variety of technology he employs, we could see things like customizable Iron Man suits and upgrades, to say nothing of wide varieties of suits specialized for certain situations.

With all of the customizability that Motive Studio has done with its last two games, making a game about Iron Man seems to be something that’s right up their alley. Hopefully, whenever the game comes out, it’ll be a game that can stand alongside other great modern Marvel games like the Spider-Man game or the upcoming Wolverine game being developed by Insomniac.

Either way, hopefully Motive will be able to show us something about the game soon, whether at a future E3 showcase or some other event.