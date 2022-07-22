Rumor: New Immortals Fenyx Rising Game is a “Spin-Off” Rather Than a Sequel

Immortals Fenyx Rising was a nice little surprise from Ubisoft back in 2020. It had a lot of similarities with Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild but the game managed to stand out on its own. The game received descent reviews and fans have been asking for a new Fenyx Rising game since then.

There have been reports of an Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel but Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed officially anything so far. Now, during an episode of Game Mess, Jeff Grubb shared that the reported Immortals Rising Sequel is more of a spin-off rather than a direct sequel.

He further shared that the new game is expected to use “Hawaiian Polynesian Culture”. While Ubisoft still wants the new Fenyx Rising to be visually stylized but they don’t want it too look like Breath of the Wild copy. So apparently, there will be a visual reboot for the next game.

Jeff’s source also shared that the game is in per-production phase so we shouldn’t expect it any time soon and it might arrive in 2025. The production name for the game is “Oxygen” and you are a hero like you were in the first game. The source also told that the next game could also allow both male and female characters as we can expect from a Ubisoft game.

For 2022, Ubisoft has only two games now Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reportedly have been delayed. Ubisoft apparently have also cancelled multiple games including Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline. Jeff Grubb is hoping that the new Immortals Fenyx Rising is not one of them. Ubisoft told the investors that cancellation of these games is to cut costs and to shift resources towards bigger development projects.

Fans have been waiting for a new Assassin’s Creed game announcement from Ubisoft and despite all the rumors, Ubisoft hasn’t shared anything on the next Assassin’s Creed yet.