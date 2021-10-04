New Ghostbusters Game With Probable Multiplayer In The Works

It has come to light that developer IllFonic is currently working on a new Ghostbusters game as its next film-inspired game adaptation.

While appearing on the Questlove Supreme music podcast recently, IllFonic co-founder Raphael Saadiq let slip (via PCGamesN) that “we are working on Ghostbusters right now.” The mention was obviously a mistake because Saadiq quickly changed the topic and refrained from giving away any details.

IllFonic previously helmed Friday the 13th: The Game (2017) and Predator: Hunting Grounds (2020), two multiplayer-featuring game adaptations of two massive film franchises. It would be safe to say that the new Ghostbusters game will hence fall within the same category of design by featuring some sort of multiplayer in addition to references to the original films.

The only thing certain for right now is that the new Ghostbusters game will be releasing on PC since both Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds did so as well.

Something else of interest is that Predator: Hunting Grounds was console exclusive to PlayStation 4 since the game was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony owns the Ghostbusters franchise and which is probably why the new Ghostbusters game by IllFonic will be console exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Despite being a highly popular cult-following franchise, there have not been as many Ghostbusters games as there should have been. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered arrived in 2019 as a overhaul of the critically acclaimed 2009 game. There have been several spin-offs on mobile devices in-between but nothing which can match the 2009 iteration.

Whether IllFonic is able to capture that sprit with its new Ghostbusters game remains to be seen. Either way, fans should start strapping their proton packs.