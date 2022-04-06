New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly In The Works

Following an announcement that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will no longer receive any content support, publisher Ubisoft is said to be already working on a new Ghost Recon game in the military tactical shooter franchise.

According to a report by Kotaku earlier today, anonymous sources have confirmed that Ubisoft will release a new Ghost Recon game by early 2024 if there are no unforeseen delays.

The new Ghost Recon game has been in development for more than a year now and is codenamed Project Over that was actually part of the Nvidia GeForce Now leak from last year.

There were apparently plans to tease Project Over during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Ghost Recon franchise last year. Ubisoft, however, chose to reveal Ghost Recon Frontline, another free-to-play live service military shooter that was delayed right after its announcement due to negative feedback.

That stream of negative feedback followed Ghost Recon Frontline through a series of internal playtests earlier in the year where the game was criticized for being too similar to Call of Duty: Warzone in terms of both visuals and gameplay. Ubisoft has since then reportedly decided to reboot the game. Ghost Recon Frontline is hence unlikely to release any time soon.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the latest installment in the franchise, was marred by a rocky launch owing to lackluster gameplay mechanics, faulty mission designs, and a ton of bugs and glitches; leading to underwhelming sales.

Ghost Recon Frontline was supposed to bring the franchise back. Its delay will likely help achieve that goal as Ubisoft has already admitted that feedback gathered from Ghost Recon Breakpoint “has been instrumental and will help shape the future of the franchise”.

Ubisoft has also stated that it still intends to support its Quartz ecosystem with future games. Ghost Recon Breakpoint was the first to introduce NFTs called Digits. They will probably return in future Ghost Recon games.