Another Fire Emblem Game Has Been Rumored To Be In The Works

Nintendo is said to be sitting on a new, unannounced Fire Emblem game which will potentially release sooner than expected.

Taking to Famiboards.com last week, known Nintendo insider Emily Rodgers claimed that developer Intelligent Systems has been working on a new Fire Emblem game for more than three years now.

Nintendo should hence make an announcement in the coming months since the new entry in the fantasy tactical role-playing franchise is about to wrap its development with a release set for either late 2022 or early 2023.

“Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release (February/March)?” wrote Rodgers. “I have mentioned before that this game is nearly finished with its development. IS has had over 3+ years to develop this game, and they received assistance from a support studio.”

Rodgers furthermore noted that Nintendo is already dealing with a busy schedule which has both Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Bayonetta 3 pegged for late 2022. While the new Fire Emblem game could still release in-between, pushing the release ahead by a few months into 2023 is also a strong possibility.

There have been over a dozen installments in the last few decades, including both mainline entries and spin-offs. Fire Emblem Heroes and Warriors were the last two installments to arrive back in 2017. Heroes in particular has proven to be a gold mine as the mobile-only game is nearing $1 billion in player spending.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently the next announced installment in the franchise as the second collaboration to place the Warriors franchise of Koei Tecmo in the world of Fire Emblem. The game releases on June 24, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.