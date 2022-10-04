New CD Projekt RED Games Include Cyberpunk Sequel, Witcher, Original IP

Polish studio CD Projekt RED has just unveiled their roadmap for the next few years on their Twitter page, and it looks like they’re going to have a pretty busy time. Along with a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, five new Witcher games are in the making, along with a new IP.

The Witcher games are a mixed bag of first-party CDPR games and third-party titles. Along with a new Witcher trilogy, we’ll also get two other games codenamed “Sirius” and “Canis Majoris”. Sirius will be developed by CDPR subsidiary The Molasses Flood. Canis Majoris will be developed by a currently-unnamed third-party studio.

The Cyberpunk 2077 content will include the Phantom Liberty expansion and a first-party title codenamed Orion, which is likely either an expansion or sequel. A sequel is more likely, considering how Phantom Liberty is focusing on continuing the story of Johnny Silverhands.

The last of the new CD Projekt RED games is an entirely new IP, codenamed in the tweet as “Hadar”. Considering it’s been a good while since CD Projekt RED announced any kind of new IP, hopefully we’ll be seeing something from it soon (and it won’t take as long to come out as Cyberpunk did).

Considering the backlash to CDPR’s release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020, the studio has been fairly quiet when it comes to any sort of announcement. Their announcement of Phantom Liberty back in September was the first time they’d made an announcement of any new content, especially after the announcement that they would be putting expansions to Cyberpunk on hold while they fixed the base game.

Hopefully this new burst of games coming over the course of the studio’s roadmap will be able to be a return to form for CD Projekt RED. In the meantime, all we can do is sit and wait for any kind of trailer for each of these.