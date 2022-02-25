Boon Teases NetherRealm Studios’ Next Game

The next game from NetherRealm Studios will make fans understand why the developer has been underground for the past few years.

Speaking with Game Informer in a recent interview, creative director Ed Boon stated that NetherRealm Studios has broken the pattern of back-to-back Mortal Kombat and Injustice releases.

He teased that there is a reason for doing so and fighting fans will understand when NetherRealm Studios announces its next game.

“I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice, ” said Boon. “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next.

“I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”

Mortal Kombat 9 was released in 2011 to reboot the franchise. Injustice: Gods Among Us followed in 2013 with Mortal Kombat X rolling out in 2015. Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 then arrived in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The two-year alternating release cycle meant that the next game from NetherRealm Studios would be Injustice 3 in 2021. That however never happened.

Boon has made it clear that NetherRealm Studios is taking time with its new project for a good reason. That cryptic teaser could pretty much mean anything. The next game may as well be a new Mortal Kombat 12 or perhaps the developer is not even working on a fighting game which would really break away from the Mortal Kombat-Injustice pattern.

There have been several rumors in the past year about what NetherRealm Studios is currently working on. The most prominent of which was a new Marvel fighting game. Boon has been on record to wish for an opportunity to work on a Marvel vs. DC fighting game. Maybe that wish is finally coming true.