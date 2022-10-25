Need for Speed Unbound Customization Looks Crazy

The official Need for Speed Twitter page has teased the customization options for Need for Speed Unbound and they look crazy. With new rims, decals, and new cars to use it with, fans of the series are already getting excited for the game.

A big part of any driving and racing game is exactly how much you can customize your car, and in a game like Need for Speed, which focuses on underground street racing, customization is even more important than before. Players will be able to color and even alter the body of various cars through getting rid of certain panels.

While we don’t see what all sorts of possibilities come with the game’s release, since each video in the tweet is only 15 seconds long, we can likely expect there to be even more customization options in the game than there were in previous titles, which should be a big boon to players who want to trick their rides out even further.

Subsequent replies on the tweets hinted that the new customization options that were shown weren’t the only ones on the way, either. One fan asked if there would be new body kits and widebody options, and while the Need for Speed account didn’t really respond, it did reply with a thinking emoji, which might mean that such kits and options will be coming as well.

Until then, however, Need for Speed fans should hopefully be content with what they’re getting in this new entry to the series. While the Twitter post showed off a lot of stuff, there will hopefully be a lot more for players to use when the update comes out.

Need for Speed Unbound will be available on December 2 of this year for the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.