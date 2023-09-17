NBA 2K24 Best Stretch Build For SF

For our Small Forward Stretch Build in NBA 2K24, we will be maintaining a largely balanced distribution in attribute allocation to not compromise on the 3 main responsibilities of the role i.e., offense, defense, and occasional opportunity passer. This NBA 2K24 Stretch build for SF allows you to check off all these duties efficiently.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 Stretch build

For this Small Forward Stretch Build in NBA 2K24, the following are the recommended stats we have settled on:

Height 6’9″ Weight 185 lbs Wingspan 6’10″ Close Shot 70 Driving Layup 70 Driving Dunk 86 Standing Dunk 50 Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 93 Three-Point Shot 86 Free Throw 70 Pass Accuracy 75 Ball Handle 80 Speed with Ball 75 Interior Defense 81 Perimeter Defense 80 Steal 40 Block 80 Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 60 Speed 81 Acceleration 73 Strength 74 Vertical 82 Stamina 93

How to set up a Small Forward Stretch build

Small Forwards are important scoring and defensive assets for any team who also double as occasional opportunity passers in NBA 2K24. In this build, we are maintaining a largely balanced attribute distribution, keeping in mind the all-encompassing nature of a Small Forward Stretch’s responsibilities.

To get started with our Small Forward Stretch build we put 86 points in Driving Dunk and 70 points in both Close Shot and Driving Layup. The main goal here is to unlock the Posterizer badge which improves the success rate of your slam dunks.

We are going to put 93 points in Mid-Range Shot, 86 points in Three-point Shot, and 70 points in Free Throw. With shooting badges like Limitless Range, Catch and Shoot, and Blinders, your ranged shot attempts to score are much less liable to interruption and are more precise, forcing defenders to venture further out of the paint to cover you compared to the average shooter.

As a Small Forward Stretch build in NBA 2K24, you are expected to rack up the score by going for dunks and three-pointers, causing the opposing defense to spread out when the ball is in your control to minimize your area of activity at the expense of their paint’s security. This allows your team to slip through the cracks of the defense and have considerable free space to be open to passes.

To that end, we have 80 points in Ball Handle, and 75 points in Speed with Ball. This is to improve your slippery nature with access to playmaking badges like Blow-By and Unpluckable, which vastly improve your hold on the ball and evasiveness. These traits in tandem allow you to avoid a standoff with the defense. You can also position yourself to pass comfortably to open teammates as well.

For the defense section, 81 points in Interior Defense, 80 points in Perimeter Defense, and 80 points in Block. This distribution helps boost your ability to shut down opposing attackers that have breached the paint. You also unlock some of the best defensive badges by this distribution.

For the physical section of our SF Stretch build, we put 81 points in Speed, 82 points into Vertical, and 93 points into Stamina. This unlocks some helpful badges for offense such as Boxout Beast, Speed Booster, and Handles For Days.

Beyond that, some boosts to defensive utility are in the cards too such as Chase Down Artist and Clamps, which increase ball-stealing and shot shutdown capabilities.

With these stats, you can boost your offensive and defensive capabilities tenfold as a Small Forward Stretch build in NBA 2K24.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Stretch build

When it comes to stat allocation, properly investing so you can unlock the right badges for your needs is a necessary milestone. The ones recommended here provide great boosts to the scoring and defensive capabilities of this Small Forward Stretch build in NBA 2K24. They are as follows:

S-Tier badges

Fearless Finisher (Bronze) : You can capitalize on incoming passes into successful contact layups more efficiently.

: You can capitalize on incoming passes into successful contact layups more efficiently. Slithery (Silver) : Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket.

: Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket. Posterizer (Silver) : Improves your chances of getting past your assigned defender and making a successful slam dunk.

: Improves your chances of getting past your assigned defender and making a successful slam dunk. Unpluckable (Silver): Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc.

Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc. Blinders (Gold): Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time.

Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time. Interceptor (Bronze): Improves your chance at stealing in passing lanes.

Improves your chance at stealing in passing lanes. Chase Down Artist (Silver): Improves your ability to block shot attempts against players who broke through the post defenders.

Improves your ability to block shot attempts against players who broke through the post defenders. Pogo Stick (Bronze) : Removes end lag after you land, allowing you to take new actions more quickly.

: Removes end lag after you land, allowing you to take new actions more quickly. Catch & Shoot (Hall of Fame): After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate.

After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate. Deadeye (Gold): Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders.

Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders. Limitless Range (Bronze): Increases the range of your 3-point shots for a higher frequency of sniper basket scores.

Increases the range of your 3-point shots for a higher frequency of sniper basket scores. Break Starter (Silver) : After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger.

: After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger. Anchor (Bronze) : Your ability to shut down shots and disrupt attackers in the paint is much stronger.

: Your ability to shut down shots and disrupt attackers in the paint is much stronger. Boxout Beast (Bronze) : Higher chance to obstruct the path of players on defense so you can capitalize on a stronger position to go for rebounds and score.

: Higher chance to obstruct the path of players on defense so you can capitalize on a stronger position to go for rebounds and score. Rebound Chaser (Bronze): Allows you to grab rebounds from further distances.

A-tier badges

Spot Finder (Silver): Improves ability to get open and receive a pass in the heart of the opposing perimeter.

Improves ability to get open and receive a pass in the heart of the opposing perimeter. Masher (Bronze) : Improves player’s ability to score at the rim, especially when faced with shorter defenders.

: Improves player’s ability to score at the rim, especially when faced with shorter defenders. Precision Dunker (Silver): Can apply successful skill dunks with greater ease.

Can apply successful skill dunks with greater ease. Space Creator (Gold): Upon disengaging from a defender, your shots will gain a buff.

Upon disengaging from a defender, your shots will gain a buff. Agent 3 (Silver) Strengthens your pull-up shot game, making it easier to score from the three-point range.

Strengthens your pull-up shot game, making it easier to score from the three-point range. Blow-By (Bronze): Allows the player to juke their defender more easily and breach the opposing team’s paint.

Allows the player to juke their defender more easily and breach the opposing team’s paint. Handles For Days (Silver): Since you lack defense and strength, this badge reduces your energy depletion.

Since you lack defense and strength, this badge reduces your energy depletion. Physical Handles (Gold): Reduces the likelihood of encountering defensive pressure on the perimeter while dribbling.

Reduces the likelihood of encountering defensive pressure on the perimeter while dribbling. Speed Booster (Bronze): Allows for a short speed burst when trying to break away from a defender straight to the paint.

Allows for a short speed burst when trying to break away from a defender straight to the paint. Green Machine (Gold): Increases the size of your Green Window after a few consecutive excellently timed releases.

Increases the size of your Green Window after a few consecutive excellently timed releases. Dimer (Silver): When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of their shot.

When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of their shot. Ankle Braces (Silver): Reduces the risk of an ankle injury while defending against dribbling moves from opponents.

Reduces the risk of an ankle injury while defending against dribbling moves from opponents. Challenger (Bronze): Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters.

Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters. Clamps (Bronze): This improves your ball stealing capabilities by increasing success rate when bumping into or hip riding the ball handler.

This improves your ball stealing capabilities by increasing success rate when bumping into or hip riding the ball handler. Right Stick Ripper (Bronze): Increases the odds of poaching the ball from the dribbler using the right analog stick.

B- Tier badges

Pro Touch (Hall of Fame): Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly.

Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly. Acrobat (Bronze) : Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups.

: Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups. Aerial Wizard (Gold): When a teammate’s shot misses the post, your ability to capitalize and turn the rebound into a score via a dunk or alley-oop is greatly improved.

When a teammate’s shot misses the post, your ability to capitalize and turn the rebound into a score via a dunk or alley-oop is greatly improved. Bunny (Gold) : You can pull off successful hop step layups and contact dunks more frequently and easily.

: You can pull off successful hop step layups and contact dunks more frequently and easily. Hyperdrive (Silver): Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving.

Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving. Work Horse (Silver): Loose balls can be passed over opponents with greater ease. It also boosts your speed attribute, allowing for easier disengagements from stronger defenders.

Loose balls can be passed over opponents with greater ease. It also boosts your speed attribute, allowing for easier disengagements from stronger defenders. Pick Dodger (Bronze): Boosts a player’s ability to maneuver through and around screens while on defense.

Boosts a player’s ability to maneuver through and around screens while on defense. Fast Feet (Bronze): Speeds up launches and cuts defensively to ensure you stay ahead of the ball handler.

Speeds up launches and cuts defensively to ensure you stay ahead of the ball handler. Post Lockdown (Bronze): Improves your chances at stealing the ball from the opponent in the post.

C-Tier badges

Triple Strike (Silver): Improves ability to counter the opponent’s triple threat by covering their shooting, dribbling, and passing routes.

Best animations

For our Small Forward Stretch build in NBA 2K24, we recommend going for these animations: