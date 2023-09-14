NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates Overview

NBA 2K24 allows you to build your own characters in the game. This is not only limited to building your character from scratch but you can also use some pre-made NBA templates as well. MyPlayer Builder helps you create your very own player but with the help of NBA 2K24 My Builder Templates, you can associate the attributes of a superstar NBA player to your new build as well.
Additionally, you can also alter the attributes of the template players and even you can make your own template from the same menu as well.
How do NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates work
The game has a total of five positions and choosing one from the My Builder menu has a significant impact on the player. Choosing these pre-made builds can help you save time and also help understand the build mechanism.
Before going on the fully customized MyPlayer Builder, it is recommended to play with these templates first. Coming to the NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Templates, the following is the list of players available for each and every position. You can use these players as a baseline when creating your own build, or copy them exactly and keep on playing
Point Guard
- LaMelo Ball
- Jalen Brunson
- Cade Cunningham
- Luka Doncic
- De’Aaron Fox
- Scoot Henderson
- Jrue Holiday
- Kyrie Irving
- Russell Westbrook
- Trae Young
Shooting Guard
- Bradley Beal
- Jaylen Brown
- Anthony Edwards
- Josh Giddey
- Tyler Herro
- Zach LaVine
- Autin Reaves
- Marcus Smart
- Klay Thompson
Small Forwards
- Mikal Bridges
- Jimmy Butler
- Paul George
- Brandon Ingram
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Jayson Tatum
Power Forwards
- Paolo Banchero
- Aaron Gordon
- Draymond Green
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Cameron Johnson
- Lauri Markkanen
- Evan Mobley
- Pascal Siakam
- Karl Anthony Towns
Center
- Deandre Ayton
- Anthony Davis
- Andre Drummond
- Nikola Jokic
- Domantas Sabonis
- Myles Turner
Best NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates
Out of all the above-mentioned My Builder Templates in NBA 2K24, we have shortlisted some of them as the best MyPlayer templates for you guys.
Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham is one of the best player templates for the Point Guard Position. Having a 6’7’’ Height and a very strong Mid-Range, the player built from this particular template will have some amazing performance. On top of everything we cannot ignore the 99 stamina of the player.
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best player templates for the Point Shooting Position. Having a 6’4’’ Height. This player template has strong mid-range along with Dunk shots but has a disadvantage on the defensive side. But the good speed and stamina cover up the demerits of this particular template.
Jimmy Butler
Bradley Beal is one of the best player templates for the Small Forward Position. Having a 6’7’’ Height the player built with this template will be an amazing playmaker. Additionally, the stats make him a ball-hawk defender on the perimeter as well. Except for the Block, all other attributes of the template are commendable.