NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates Overview

NBA 2K24 allows you to build your own characters in the game. This is not only limited to building your character from scratch but you can also use some pre-made NBA templates as well. MyPlayer Builder helps you create your very own player but with the help of NBA 2K24 My Builder Templates, you can associate the attributes of a superstar NBA player to your new build as well.

Additionally, you can also alter the attributes of the template players and even you can make your own template from the same menu as well.

How do NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates work

The game has a total of five positions and choosing one from the My Builder menu has a significant impact on the player. Choosing these pre-made builds can help you save time and also help understand the build mechanism.

Before going on the fully customized MyPlayer Builder, it is recommended to play with these templates first. Coming to the NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Templates, the following is the list of players available for each and every position. You can use these players as a baseline when creating your own build, or copy them exactly and keep on playing

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball

Jalen Brunson

Cade Cunningham

Luka Doncic

De’Aaron Fox

Scoot Henderson

Jrue Holiday

Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook

Trae Young

Shooting Guard

Bradley Beal

Jaylen Brown

Anthony Edwards

Josh Giddey

Tyler Herro

Zach LaVine

Autin Reaves

Marcus Smart

Klay Thompson

Small Forwards

Mikal Bridges

Jimmy Butler

Paul George

Brandon Ingram

Michael Porter Jr.

Jayson Tatum

Power Forwards

Paolo Banchero

Aaron Gordon

Draymond Green

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cameron Johnson

Lauri Markkanen

Evan Mobley

Pascal Siakam

Karl Anthony Towns

Center

Deandre Ayton

Anthony Davis

Andre Drummond

Nikola Jokic

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

Best NBA 2K24 MyPlayer Build Templates

Out of all the above-mentioned My Builder Templates in NBA 2K24, we have shortlisted some of them as the best MyPlayer templates for you guys.

Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is one of the best player templates for the Point Guard Position. Having a 6’7’’ Height and a very strong Mid-Range, the player built from this particular template will have some amazing performance. On top of everything we cannot ignore the 99 stamina of the player.

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best player templates for the Point Shooting Position. Having a 6’4’’ Height. This player template has strong mid-range along with Dunk shots but has a disadvantage on the defensive side. But the good speed and stamina cover up the demerits of this particular template.

Jimmy Butler

Bradley Beal is one of the best player templates for the Small Forward Position. Having a 6’7’’ Height the player built with this template will be an amazing playmaker. Additionally, the stats make him a ball-hawk defender on the perimeter as well. Except for the Block, all other attributes of the template are commendable.