How To Redeem NBA League Pass In NBA 2K24

Further bridging the gap between games and real life, NBA 2K24 brings an extremely lucrative offer for players. Since this year is the 25th anniversary of the game, NBA 2K24 offers it an NBA League Pass, allowing players to watch live NBA matches for free after getting the pass. So how are you supposed to get and redeem this NBA League Pass in 2K24?

How to redeem NBA League Pass in 2K24

To ensure that fans of the basketball sim don’t miss out on real-life NBA matches, anyone who bought the Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24 can get the NBA League Pass for free. This will allow them to freely access NBA matches on-demand, for a total of 12 months.

Many players have purchased the game and they have no idea of where to redeem their League Pass in-game.

The process to redeem the NBA League Pass in 2K24 is simple

Buy NBA 2K24 Anniversary Edition and download the game to your console or PC.

Create or log in to an NBA 2K account and provide them with an email address

In that email that you just provided, you will receive your League Pass code starting from October 6th.

You must register an account and claim it before 31st December or you will miss out on the chance to get a free NBA League Pass.

To summarize, while the NBA League Pass can be bought separately for $99.99 or $14.99 a month, if you purchased the 25th Anniversary Edition of the game prior to 10th September, you will get the League Pass for free for 1 year. Simply launch the game and enter your NBA 2K account details to get the pass.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Unfortunately, if you are a resident of Belarus, China, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kosovo, Libya, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, you won’t be able to redeem the NBA League Pass.