NBA 2K23 Best Guard Builds

Curating the perfect build can be a bit tricking sometimes, especially in a game like NBA 2K23 that offers so many customization options to make the player confused about which slider to mess with and which one to not but if you have a specific position in mind such as the Guard position then we have just the thing for you today as we will be discussing Best Guard Builds in NBA 2K23 for both next-gen and previous gen versions of the game.
Best Point Guard Builds in NBA 2K23
Being a point guard, a lot of the responsibilities fall on your shoulder as you have to assess the whole situation and make adjustments in your team’s offense and defense, and in general, you have to be pretty good at handling the ball.
Point Guards are usually referred to as “The Heart” of the team because of the type of responsibilities they have to fulfill.
To make sure you have all the best stats available to you when you are playing as the Point Guard, we have put together some of the best Point Guard Builds for NBA 2K23.
Along with everything else, there is something else to mention all the builds now are compatible with the current-gen NBA and the previous-gen NBA 2K23.
Shot Creator Build 1 (Old/Next Gen)
Being a point guard means that you need to put all your focus on defense but not ignore the defense completely. If your stats highly favor the offensive playstyle and completely disregard the defense, then it probably isn’t the most balanced build.
The build mentioned below takes care of both the offense and the defense as well. Although the main focus of this Point Guard Build is to score as much as possible when it comes time for defense, you have got it covered too.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’1’’
- Weight: 170lbs
- Wingspan: 6’7’’
- Body Shape: Slight
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 53
- Driving Layup: 77
- Driving Dunk: 80
- Standing Dunk: –
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 80
- Three-Point Shot: 92
- Free Throw: 86
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 92
- Speed With Ball 86
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 67
- Perimeter Defense: 56
- Steal: –
- Block: –
- Offensive Rebound: –
- Defensive Rebound: –
Physicals
- Speed: 85
- Acceleration: 94
- Strength: 28
- Vertical: 60
- Stamina: 99
- Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Pull-up Precision
Shot Creator Build 2
Do you want to build the perfect point guard? Do you want your build to break the game? Do you want to show off all those fancy gold and hall of fame badges? Then you are at the right place because we got just the build for you.
The second Shot Creator Build in this guide is a game-breaking Point Guard Build for NBA 2K23 and if you set all the stats as we have mentioned below, you will be able to gain so many badges that it will put everyone in shock.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’5’’
- Weight: 200lbs
- Wingspan: 6’7’’
- Body Shape: Defined
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 55
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 38
- Post Control: 25
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 81
- Three-Point Shot: 92
- Free Throw: 71
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 92
- Speed With Ball: 86
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: –
- Perimeter Defense: 55
- Steal: –
- Block: –
- Offensive Rebound: –
- Defensive Rebound: –
Physicals
- Speed: 85
- Acceleration: 80
- Strength: 30
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Gold
- Dead Eye: Gold
- Blinders: Gold
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard Up: Gold
- Amped: Gold
- Clutch Shooter: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Mismatch Expert: Gold
- Handles For Days: Gold
- Unpluckable: Bronze
- Killer Combos: Gold
- Bail Out: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Menace: Bronze
- Off-Ball Pest: Bronze
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Spot Up Shooter
Secondary Takeover: Slasher
Best Shoot Guard Builds
Just like Point Guards are called the heart of the team, Shooting Guards are called “The Wings” of the team because of their ability to constantly make 3 Point Shots and due to their general positioning.
A shooting guard has to be one of the most patient players because they are behind the 3-point line – One of the most high-traffic areas of the court so they can’t make any move that will hurt the chances of their team scoring a point.
Below we have mentioned two of the best Shooting Guards Builds for NBA 2K23
2-Way 3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next Gen) Build
Who doesn’t want a 3 Pointer? The more the number of 3 Pointers, the more chances you have of winning.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’6’’
- Weight: 208lbs
- Wingspan: 6’10’’
- Body Shape: Build
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 56
- Driving Layup: 76
- Driving Dunk: –
- Standing Dunk: –
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 77
- Three-Point Shot: 92
- Free Throw: 72
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 93
- Speed With Ball: 83
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 34
- Perimeter Defense: 91
- Steal: 87
- Block: –
- Offensive Rebound: –
- Defensive Rebound: 47
Physicals
- Speed: 85
- Acceleration: 85
- Strength: 74
- Vertical: 57
- Stamina: 92
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Giant Slayer: Gold
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Silver
- Guard Up: Bronze
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Volume Shooter: Gold
- Green Machine: Gold
- Agent 3: Gold
- Blinder: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Bronze
- Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Unpluckable: Silver
- Handles for Days: Silver
- Mismatch Expert: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Gold
- Off-Ball Pest: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Challenger: Silver
- Clamps: Silver
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Perimeter Badge Drop
3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next Gen) Build
If you are looking for a build that will get compared to the basketball legends like Tyler Herro, Desmond Bane, and Steven Curry then you need to can make that happen just by using the build we have given below.
This build is a 3 Pointer Machine with an all-rounder performance. It doesn’t just shine in the offensive department but also in the defense it really stands out because of all the balanced stats.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’6’’
- Weight: 208lbs
- Wingspan: 6’10’’
- Body Shape: Build
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 47
- Driving Layup: 68
- Driving Dunk: 70
- Standing Dunk: –
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 77
- Three-Point Shot: 92
- Free Throw: 90
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 88
- Speed With Ball: 88
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: –
- Perimeter Defense: 71
- Steal: 88
- Block: –
- Offensive Rebound: –
- Defensive Rebound: 63
Physicals
- Speed: 81
- Acceleration: 85
- Strength: 26
- Vertical: 61
- Stamina: 85
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Silver
- Guard Up: Bronze
- Agent 3: Gold
- Blinder: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Bronze
- Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Handles for Days: Silver
- Mismatch Expert: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Gold
- Off-Ball Pest: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Challenger: Silver
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision
Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision