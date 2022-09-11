NBA 2K23 Best Guard Builds

Curating the perfect build can be a bit tricking sometimes, especially in a game like NBA 2K23 that offers so many customization options to make the player confused about which slider to mess with and which one to not but if you have a specific position in mind such as the Guard position then we have just the thing for you today as we will be discussing Best Guard Builds in NBA 2K23 for both next-gen and previous gen versions of the game.

Best Point Guard Builds in NBA 2K23

Being a point guard, a lot of the responsibilities fall on your shoulder as you have to assess the whole situation and make adjustments in your team’s offense and defense, and in general, you have to be pretty good at handling the ball.

Point Guards are usually referred to as “The Heart” of the team because of the type of responsibilities they have to fulfill.

To make sure you have all the best stats available to you when you are playing as the Point Guard, we have put together some of the best Point Guard Builds for NBA 2K23.

Along with everything else, there is something else to mention all the builds now are compatible with the current-gen NBA and the previous-gen NBA 2K23.

Jump To:

Shot Creator Build 1 (Old/Next Gen)

Being a point guard means that you need to put all your focus on defense but not ignore the defense completely. If your stats highly favor the offensive playstyle and completely disregard the defense, then it probably isn’t the most balanced build.

The build mentioned below takes care of both the offense and the defense as well. Although the main focus of this Point Guard Build is to score as much as possible when it comes time for defense, you have got it covered too.

Body Settings

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 170lbs

Wingspan: 6’7’’

Body Shape: Slight

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 53

Driving Layup: 77

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 86

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball 86

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 67

Perimeter Defense: 56

Steal: –

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: –

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 28

Vertical: 60

Stamina: 99

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Pull-up Precision



Shot Creator Build 2

Do you want to build the perfect point guard? Do you want your build to break the game? Do you want to show off all those fancy gold and hall of fame badges? Then you are at the right place because we got just the build for you.

The second Shot Creator Build in this guide is a game-breaking Point Guard Build for NBA 2K23 and if you set all the stats as we have mentioned below, you will be able to gain so many badges that it will put everyone in shock.

Body Settings

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 200lbs

Wingspan: 6’7’’

Body Shape: Defined

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 55

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 38

Post Control: 25

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 86

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 55

Steal: –

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: –

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 30

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Gold

Dead Eye: Gold

Blinders: Gold

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Gold

Amped: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Handles For Days: Gold

Unpluckable: Bronze

Killer Combos: Gold

Bail Out: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Menace: Bronze

Off-Ball Pest: Bronze

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

Secondary Takeover: Slasher

Best Shoot Guard Builds

Just like Point Guards are called the heart of the team, Shooting Guards are called “The Wings” of the team because of their ability to constantly make 3 Point Shots and due to their general positioning.

A shooting guard has to be one of the most patient players because they are behind the 3-point line – One of the most high-traffic areas of the court so they can’t make any move that will hurt the chances of their team scoring a point.

Below we have mentioned two of the best Shooting Guards Builds for NBA 2K23

2-Way 3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next Gen) Build

Who doesn’t want a 3 Pointer? The more the number of 3 Pointers, the more chances you have of winning.

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6’10’’

Body Shape: Build

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 56

Driving Layup: 76

Driving Dunk: –

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 72

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 93

Speed With Ball: 83

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 34

Perimeter Defense: 91

Steal: 87

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 47

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 74

Vertical: 57

Stamina: 92

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Giant Slayer: Gold

Pro Touch: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Amped: Silver

Guard Up: Bronze

Middy Magician: Bronze

Volume Shooter: Gold

Green Machine: Gold

Agent 3: Gold

Blinder: Bronze

Limitless Range: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Gold

Unpluckable: Silver

Handles for Days: Silver

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Perimeter Badge Drop



3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next Gen) Build

If you are looking for a build that will get compared to the basketball legends like Tyler Herro, Desmond Bane, and Steven Curry then you need to can make that happen just by using the build we have given below.

This build is a 3 Pointer Machine with an all-rounder performance. It doesn’t just shine in the offensive department but also in the defense it really stands out because of all the balanced stats.

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6’10’’

Body Shape: Build

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 47

Driving Layup: 68

Driving Dunk: 70

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 90

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 88

Speed With Ball: 88

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 71

Steal: 88

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 63

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 26

Vertical: 61

Stamina: 85

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Shooting Badges

Amped: Silver

Guard Up: Bronze

Agent 3: Gold

Blinder: Bronze

Limitless Range: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Gold

Handles for Days: Silver

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision