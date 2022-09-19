NBA 2K23 Best All Around Builds

A jack of all trades and master of none is oftentimes better than a master of one. If you live by this quote and carry the same philosophy into games like NBA 2K23 and want to become a player who can play any position he wants then we have got three builds that perform best all around no matter what position they are put into.
Jump to:
- 2-Way 3-Level Scorer All Rounder Build
- 3PT Shot Creator All Rounder Build
- All-Around Tallest ISO Build
2-Way 3-Level scorer all-rounder build (next-gen/current-gen)
If you are looking for a build that can outperform every other player regardless of what position they are playing then you are in the right place because this build is what you call the ultimate powerhouse. After all, there is nothing this build can’t do. Be it defense or offense, this all-around build for NBA 2K23 has got you covered.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’8”
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’3”
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 85
- Driving Layup: 82
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 40
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 81
- Three-Point Shot: 87
- Free Throw: 74
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 80
- Speed With Ball: 77
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 71
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 90
- Block: 75
- Offensive Rebound: –
- Defensive Rebound: 70
Physicals
- Speed: 77
- Acceleration: 78
- Vertical: 82
- Stamina: 91
Finishing Badges
- Slithery: Gold
- Limitless TakeOff: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Gold
Shooting Badges
Shooting Badges are completely up to your playstyle
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame
- Clamp Breaker: Gold
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Vice Grip: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps: Gold
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Silver
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
3PT shot creator all rounder build
This build is by far the most balanced build as it covers defense and attack as well. The height in this build is less but it is backed up by the weight. This way you won’t lose your player’s agility as it will result in more speed and good tackles as well.
Along with all of that, if you think that completely balancing stats is important for an all-rounder to build, then you are wrong because balancing stats will mess up the badges so you will have to ditch at least one category to get all the good badges.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 229 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’11”
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 51
- Driving Layup: 76
- Driving Dunk: –
- Standing Dunk: –
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 78
- Three-Point Shot: 88
- Free Throw: 62
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 66
- Ball Handle: 94
- Speed With Ball: 93
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 36
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 79
- Block: 66
- Offensive Rebound: 30
- Defensive Rebound: 75
Physicals
- Speed: 93
- Acceleration: 86
- Strength: 36
- Vertical: 63
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Giant Slayer: Silver
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Guard Up: Gold
- Amped: Gold
- Green Machine: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Silver
- Blinder: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Unpluckable: Gold
- Handles For Days: Gold
- Killer Combos: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Menace: Silver
- Pick Dodger: Gold
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Bronze
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: AnkleBreaking Shots
NBA 2K23 All-Around tallest ISO build (next-gen/current-gen)
This build is the tallest ISO build and with over 88 Badge Points and 99 OVR. This build can do anything you want it to. It can dunk, it can defend, it can pass, and it can shoot. Everything you want, this build will do.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9”
- Weight: 187 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’4”
- Body Shape: Defined
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 76
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 87
- Standing Dunk: 75
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 76
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 60
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 78
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed With Ball: 76
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 67
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 85
- Block: 87
- Offensive Rebound: 76
- Defensive Rebound: 65
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Acceleration: 81
- Strength: 42
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 95
Finishing Badges
- Slithery: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Masher: Bronze
- Posterizer: Silver
- Rise Up: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Gold
- Space Creator: Gold
- Agent 3: Silver
- Guard Up: Gold
- Blinders: Silver
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Gold
- Mismatch Expert: Silver
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Handles For Days: Silver
- Killer Combos: Bronze
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Glove: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Challenger: Gold
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Silver
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps