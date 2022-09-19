NBA 2K23 Best All Around Builds

A jack of all trades and master of none is oftentimes better than a master of one. If you live by this quote and carry the same philosophy into games like NBA 2K23 and want to become a player who can play any position he wants then we have got three builds that perform best all around no matter what position they are put into.

2-Way 3-Level scorer all-rounder build (next-gen/current-gen)

If you are looking for a build that can outperform every other player regardless of what position they are playing then you are in the right place because this build is what you call the ultimate powerhouse. After all, there is nothing this build can’t do. Be it defense or offense, this all-around build for NBA 2K23 has got you covered.

Body Settings

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 210 lbs

Wingspan: 7’3”

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 85

Driving Layup: 82

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 40

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 87

Free Throw: 74

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 80

Speed With Ball: 77

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 71

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 90

Block: 75

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 70

Physicals

Speed: 77

Acceleration: 78

Vertical: 82

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 91

Finishing Badges

Slithery: Gold

Limitless TakeOff: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Gold

Shooting Badges

Shooting Badges are completely up to your playstyle

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame

Clamp Breaker: Gold

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Vice Grip: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps: Gold

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Silver

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range



3PT shot creator all rounder build

This build is by far the most balanced build as it covers defense and attack as well. The height in this build is less but it is backed up by the weight. This way you won’t lose your player’s agility as it will result in more speed and good tackles as well.

Along with all of that, if you think that completely balancing stats is important for an all-rounder to build, then you are wrong because balancing stats will mess up the badges so you will have to ditch at least one category to get all the good badges.

Body Settings

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 229 lbs

Wingspan: 6’11”

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 51

Driving Layup: 76

Driving Dunk: –

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 78

Three-Point Shot: 88

Free Throw: 62

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 66

Ball Handle: 94

Speed With Ball: 93

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 36

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 79

Block: 66

Offensive Rebound: 30

Defensive Rebound: 75

Physicals

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 36

Vertical: 63

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Giant Slayer: Silver

Acrobat: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Guard Up: Gold

Amped: Gold

Green Machine: Bronze

Limitless Range: Silver

Blinder: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Unpluckable: Gold

Handles For Days: Gold

Killer Combos: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Menace: Silver

Pick Dodger: Gold

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Bronze

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: AnkleBreaking Shots



NBA 2K23 All-Around tallest ISO build (next-gen/current-gen)

This build is the tallest ISO build and with over 88 Badge Points and 99 OVR. This build can do anything you want it to. It can dunk, it can defend, it can pass, and it can shoot. Everything you want, this build will do.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 187 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4”

Body Shape: Defined

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 87

Standing Dunk: 75

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 60

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

Ball Handle: 87

Speed With Ball: 76

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 67

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 85

Block: 87

Offensive Rebound: 76

Defensive Rebound: 65

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 81

Strength: 42

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Slithery: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Masher: Bronze

Posterizer: Silver

Rise Up: Silver

Shooting Badges

Amped: Gold

Space Creator: Gold

Agent 3: Silver

Guard Up: Gold

Blinders: Silver

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Gold

Mismatch Expert: Silver

Quick First Step: Gold

Handles For Days: Silver

Killer Combos: Bronze

Unpluckable: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Gold

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Silver

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Extreme Clamps