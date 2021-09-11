Here are some NBA 2K22 tips that will help you get around some of the new features and mechanics quickly. These tips will make sure that your experience while playing the latest NBA title is smooth and hassle-free.

NBA 2K22 Tips

We have put together some tips that will help you get started in NBA 2K22 and get on the right track. Some of these tips will explain the newly introduced features in the game so, there will be useful information for you even if you are a veteran NBA player.

Grind Your Player First

You have to make sure that you grind your My Career players first. Otherwise, you will lose a lot of the earlier matches.

Spin the Wheel Daily

You have to spin the wheel in your safe space daily because you never know when you’ll hit the jackpot and get decent rewards. Just make a habit of doing it daily.

Complete Quests

Completing quests can be very useful, especially if you are grinding My Career.

A lot of the quests will be related to the career mode, so they won’t be taking much of your time and offer a good XP boost. They also reward you with VC points.

Don’t change Jump Shots

A lot of players change their jump shots every season, and in doing so, they become less consistent scorers. You should avoid frequently changing your jumps.

Instead, find the NBA player who you are most comfortable with and add their jump to your player. Then just practice with it and stick to it to become a much better scorer.

Follow the Meta

Even if you are an NBA veteran or a new player, the NBA meta changes with every release, and you’ll be at a disadvantage if you don’t adapt to it.

The best way to stay in touch with the latest meta is by following YouTubers and adapt to their builds. They figure out the best builds and jump shots making life a lot easier for you.

Practice the Dribble

In NBA 2K22, Dribbling requires a lot of practice, and you have to pick your favorite dribbler and hit 2k U to practice your chain shots and overall flow of your dribble.

If you cannot chain your dribbles properly, then this playstyle is not suited for you.

Stick to your Matchup

While defending, the most important thing is that you stick to the player in front of you.

The computer might tell you to do other things like helping some other position but ignore all that and never leave your matchup. Defending will become very easy for you if you follow this tip.

Go to the College

New players should go to the college first and then move up the ladder because that way, you’ll first play the G Leagues and then head on over to the NBA.

This gives you more amateur games to play through and practice different skills in the game. These extra games will help you polish your dribbles and jump shots before you get to the big leagues.

Importance of Reliable moves

As a 60 overall, you need to have a reliable jump shot and a reliable throw to perform well whenever you are picked.

Making sure you are helping your teammates and scoring with consistency is key to becoming a successful player. That is why you should pick the best-suited moves for your player and keep practicing with them.

Let your team handle the play

When you have 35 seconds to make the shot, you should let your team handle the play till the last 12 seconds.

If they are not able to score until that point, then you can call for a screen and score for your team. If your build is more scoring and shot-oriented, then scoring on screens shouldn’t be a problem for you at all.