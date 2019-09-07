NBA 2K20 Passing Guide – How to Pass, Passing Controls, Tips and Strategies

All of us know how basketball works since we’re obviously so physically active and spend hours playing outdoor games and whatnot. Nonetheless, you don’t have to be all sporty to know how your passing game needs to be cloud9 high in order to excel at playing ball. Well, fortunately for us, you do not require muscle to pass the ball in NBA 2K20 which features passing as an important role in all sorts of game modes. This guide walks you through on how to make the best use of your fingers to up your NBA 2K20 passing game.

NBA 2K20 Passing

Passing the ball in the game doesn’t just involve your conventional button-taps, in fact, the game involves a series of advance-passing tricks for your players, especially if you want it to be majorly effective for scoring.

Here’s a table I gathered that includes some of the Advance Passing combinations for NBA 2K20:

Alley-Oop Pass Double tap Triangle to pass and use the left analog stick to select a receiver. Alley-Oop to Self Double tap Triangle and move the left analog stick towards the hoop. Bounce Pass Press O to pass and use the left analog stick to select the receiver. Fake Pass Press Triangle and O while standing still or driving. Flashy Pass Double tap O to pass and use the left analog stick to select a receiver. Give and Go Press and hold X until the receiver catches the ball. While keeping X held, use the left analog stick to move the initial passer, and release X to get the ball back. Icon Pass Press the right bumper, then press the corresponding icon of the receiver. Jump Pass Press Square and X while standing still or driving. Lead to Basket Pass Press and hold Triangle to make the selected receiver cut to the basket, then release Triangle to pass. Normal Pass Press X and use the left analog stick to select the receiver. Overhead Pass Press Triangle to pass and use the left analog stick to select the receiver. Skip Pass Hold X to target a receiver further away. Touch Pass Press X before the initial receiver gets the ball.

Make sure you hold the analog in the direction you’re trying to pass the ball or the players is simply going to pass it to the nearest player.

It is also important to note that all passes are specific for certain situations during the game, and they will only work best in those particular situations. Here I’ll explain how to put some of the classical passes to the best of their uses:

The Normal Pass

This will work for you if you’re looking to simply get the ball from one point to another with no one in between your players.

Bounce Pass

This pass works great on fast breaks, or if you’re trying to get your ball to the post man. This is useful against smaller players since it’s easier to pass the ball underneath taller defenders than to throw the ball over them.

Flashy Pass

In order to execute this effectively, make sure you’ve adequate players for this since the pass could be a turnover if it’s too far.

Alley-Oop Pass

To correctly execute these, make sure there is no one in between you and the guy that you’re trying to pass the ball to, and they too are moving towards the basket and have adequate stats.

You can perform these during in-bounds as well, and to do this you will have to look for teammates that are cutting towards the basket.

Conclusively, you will need to get acquainted with the passes over the course of you playing and practicing these advanced passes more often in their relevant circumstances to correctly execute them.