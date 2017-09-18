NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Guide

NBA 2K18 Neighborhood is one of the new features in the new NBA 2K18. It has many complexities and a host of new features that can enhance your experience of the game by a lot. This NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Tips will give you a basic overview of all of the new features of the game and will also provide the complete NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Map and the location of each of the different facilities available in the new mode.

In addition to this, our NBA 2K18 Guide will also teach you some of the NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Tips and NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Secrets to help you get the most out of The Neighborhood in NBA 2K18.

NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Tips

In this NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Tips, we have detailed everything you need to know about The Neighborhood in the game.

NBA 2K18 Neighborhood

The Neighborhood is a social space. In it, you will find other MyPlayer, NBA players, and shops among a lot else. Read on to find out more about where everything is and what you can do with it.

NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Map and NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Secrets

G-Training Facility

This facility is found beside the Team training facility and is used to increase your level cap. This is perhaps the successor to the training gym in the previous iteration of the game.

A number of exercises are available here such as Leg Press, Ladders, Battle Ropes and Treadmill. You can also head to the Gatorade Fuel Bar to use VC and buy consumables that will grant you increased turbo.

Team Training Facility

Located behind a statue at the end of the street, this facility allows you to work on the badges that you are interested in. Select certain drills and get points to use on badges you wish to unlock or upgrade. You can also free shoot here that has no apparent advantages.

NBA 2K18 MyCourt High – Rise

Located across the theatre (to the right of Team Practice Facility), this is exactly like the warehouse in NBA 2K17 so you can watch NBA 2K18 TV, access the closet and the full-size court.

The Venue

This is found directly across MyCourt and as you would expect, it houses VC wager courts.

Dunk Off Court

It is towards the right side of the Venue. This is one of the many mini-game courts. In this court, you have to make as many dunks as possible within a 30-second period. If you get a high score, it is displayed for everyone to see.

VC Sports Management

Found across from the dunk off the court, this facility allows you to visit your agent and access your endorsements along with your sponsorship deals.

T Shirt Kiosk

This is located in front of the Pro-Am arena. If you have an overall of above 80, you can use this to create and buy T-Shirts.

Pro–AM Team Arena

This facility is located in the NBA store and can be used to start a Pro-AM team and challenge other teams of the same nature.

King of the Court

This is another mini-game court that is located towards the right of the street’s dead end – when you head past the Pro-Am Arena. Play one on one battles to see who the King of the Court is.

That is all we have for our NBA 2K18 Neighborhood Tips and Guide, Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!