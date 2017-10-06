In this NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Guide, we will explain to you what is the Domination mode in NBA 2K18.

Domination is one of many different game modes that you can play in NBA 2K18 and we have all the details about it in our NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Guide.

We have detailed move sets that can help you earn MT faster in NBA 2K18. Suggestions and tips are based on our own playtime and experience in the game.

NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Guide

NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Guide details everything that you need to know about Domination in NBA 2K18. Performing better allows you to get more MT. Points are based on your performance in the games you play. The following NBA 2K18 My Team Domination Tips should you do better and earn MT faster.

NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Tips

How to Earn MT in NBA 2K18 Faster, Earn MT Fast, MT Set Moves

In Domination, you earn points based on how well you play and how you use different moves and skills. Your ultimate target in Domination is to earn as many points as possible to earn MT and three stars.

These include different challenges as well. NBA 2K18 has three Dominations each more difficult than the previous one. You can play anyone you want to.

During the game, your overlay in the top right corner, you can see the points accrued by that specific player. Pressing Up on the D-pad will make this overlay appear if it is not showing by default on your screen.

It will show you stats such as Defending, Steals, Blocks, Rebounds, and Assists. You must always use this overlay so that you know how much MT you are gaining after every skill or move and how good the player has performed during the game so far.

We have detailed the points that earn for the specific set of moves plus a specific set of moves that you can perform to earn MT easily:

Moves

Layup – 2 Points

– 2 Points Made Shot – 2 Points

– 2 Points Rebound – 6 Points

– 6 Points Assist – 4 Points

– 4 Points Dunk – 3 Points

– 3 Points Steal – 6 Points

– 6 Points Fast Break – 2 Points

– 2 Points Free Throw – 1 Point

– 1 Point Second Chance – 4 Points

– 4 Points Three Pointer Made – 3 Points

– 3 Points Good Shot Defense – 3 Points

– 3 Points Post Move – 5 Points

– 5 Points Multiple Defensive Stops – 12 Points

These all count towards your MT and completing each of these actions will grant you pins based on how advanced the move is. You should try to do as many as advanced moves during your gameplay to make sure that your points rack up really good. Apart from these moves, we have some minimum moves that you must try to perform so that it ensures that you get three stars and MT.

5 Threes Attempted

10 Free Throws Attempted

10 Field Goals

These are the minimums that you must achieve to help you achieve MT and three stars in Domination mode.

This concludes our NBA 2K18 MyTeam Domination Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!