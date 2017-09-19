Getting to the 99 rating in the new NBA game can be quite difficult and to do that you must upgrade your attributes. However, for some reason, people have a hard time trying to find the place from where they can actually upgrade their attributes. This NBA 2K18 Guide on How to Upgrade Attributes, Find Attributes will tell you exactly where the attributes page is – which will make some of you feel incredibly stupid like we did the first time this happened to us!

Doing well in NBA 2K18 means you need to have a stronger team of skilled players.

NBA 2K18 Guide – How to Upgrade Attributes, Find Attributes, How to Upgrade Abilities

In this NBA 2K18 Guide, we have detailed everything that you need to know about upgrading Attributes and finding them.

How to Upgrade Attributes in NBA 2K18

Before you start, remember that you need a fair amount of VC to actually upgrade your attributes. No one is going to magically upgrade your stats for you, right? Earn VC by either completing the career mode or purchasing it via microtransactions. Once you feel like you have a substantial bank built up, it is time to upgrade those attributes.

Start by pressing the Triangle or the Y button depending on your console. Now click on the ‘Attributes, Badges and More’ tab. Now here comes the part where most people feel frustrated, you keep on trying to go down and never manage to find the attributes of your player, right? Well, the solution is quite simple, when you enter the menu all you need to do is to press UP on your d-pad to go to the attribute menu.

From here you can make changes to your attributes in whichever way that you please. Alternatively, you can also do some training drills to upgrade your attributes but that is very slow and could end up taking a lot more of your time than the simpler way.

Lastly, if you just need a quick fix before a match then head on over to the Gatorade fueling center to find consumables which will give you exactly what you are looking for.

That is all we have for our NBA 2K18 abilities Guide to Upgrading and Finding Attributes. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!