How To Unlock Bioluminescent Camo In MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has stepped up the game with new camos for multiplayer and zombie modes. The camos are divided into two categories: base and mastery. Among these is the much coveted Bioluminescent Camo in MW3 Zombies.

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on the bioluminescent camo, here is your go-to guide!

Unlocking Bioluminescent Camo in MW3 Zombies

MW3 fans will recognize this camo from its animated glowing pattern, a top-tier mastery achievement. You must complete all base camo grinds and target 51 camo challenges for MW2 weapons to unlock this. Choose any weapon from your arsenal and start your killing spree.

If you want to unlock the Bioluminescent camo in MW3, keep the following in mind.

Unlock all zombie base camos for 51 MW2 weapons.

Complete all 51 Golden Ivory Camo challenges.

Complete all 51 Spinel Husk Camo challenges.

Complete all 51 Archanida Camo challenges for MW2.

With the war map upgrading this year, it comes with different difficulties. If you want to grind quickly, stick to the outer edge of the map, where you will encounter lower-difficulty enemies.