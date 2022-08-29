Best Perks and Tips For Morty In MultiVersus

Rick and Morty are one of the newest characters to join the playable roster of MultiVersus. The duo brings several tricks and explosions to the table which fans of their television show will be fairly familiar with.

The following guide will point out the best perks you need to have for Morty to make him a viable fight in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Morty In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Oh That’s Still A Grenade

Morty can cook his grenades to increase their explosion radius. The longer he cooks them, the bigger the radius. In addition, any grenades lobbed by his allies such as Morty will have a larger explosive radius as well.

Perk Slot 1: Up, Up, and A-Slay

Morty spins around a few times with a hammer, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. In addition, spinning your hammer in the air will deal 5% increased damage to all enemies.

Perk Slot 2: Make It Rain, Dog

This one is best for situations when you are surrounded by enemies and are knocked down. This perk provides extra speed for long-ranged attacks. It can even boost the melee attacks as well.

Perk Slot 3: Leg Day Champ

This perk is considered one of the most vital ones. It allows you to jump 10% higher than normal. You can use the extra height to not just improve your airborne attacks but also dodge enemy attacks.

Morty Tips