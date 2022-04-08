Warner’s MultiVersus Has Leaked Gameplay Footage

MultiVersus, an upcoming brawler that features a variety of characters within the Warner Bros. universe, has leaked a few minutes of gameplay footage.

The leaked footage, presumably taken from a closed technical test a few months back, is being hosted at VK.com at the time of writing and shows off characters like Batman and Harley Quinn as well as Garnet from Steven Universe.

The numerous black bars slapped over the footage were probably done to obscure watermarks to stop Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment from identifying the leaker.

The footage is another reminder that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment took inspiration from the Smash Bros. franchise to create its own platform brawler. The publisher reportedly wants to create an all-new intellectual property while using the same opportunity to earn a slice of the pie that Nintendo has enjoyed with its Smash Bros. games for years.

MultiVersus currently features over a dozen playable characters such as Shaggy Rogers and Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo, Superman and Wonder Woman from DC Universe, and Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, among many more. There are likely more characters that will be announced after the game is released.

Based on voice lines discovered during the technical tests; The Tazmanian Devil and Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes, The Joker and Black Adam from DC Universe, Beetlejuice and Eleven from Stranger Things, The Hound and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, as well as LeBron James will be making their way into the playable roster post-release.

MultiVersus is looking to release somewhere in 2022 for both current- and previous-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. The game will be free to play with in-game microtransactions as a business model.