Best Perks And Tips For Bugs Bunny In MultiVersus

Bugs Bunny is another Loony Tunes character who makes his way into MultiVersus. He excels in quickly moving around the arena to take charge of the fight, all the while throwing objects at enemies ranging from rockets to home-cooked pies.

The following guide will help you pick out the best perks for Bugs in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Bugs Bunny In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Comin’ Through Doc

Bugs uses tunnels to move around the arena. His signature perk allows him to send out a shockwave to nearby enemies every time he exits a tunnel. You can use it to even stun enemies by surprising them.

Perk Slot 1: Make It Rain, Dog

Bugs is one of the fastest characters in the game. This perk gives his mobility a further boost.

It provides him an extra 20% pace which can be helpful while losing your tail or running fast to enter a tunnel before an enemy catches you.

Perk Slot 2: Coffeezilla

This is considered a utility perk that reduces the cool-down rate by 10%. This way you can use more of your abilities instead of running around waiting for your cooldowns to finish.

Perk Slot 3: Ice to Beat You

Bugs Bunny has a range of items that he can throw at enemies as projectiles. This perk adds an ice debuff to those ranged attacks which slow down enemies upon impact, opening them up for follow-up attacks.

Bugs Bunny Tips