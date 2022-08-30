If you’re looking to optimize MultiVersus to the extreme, we’ve got you covered with this guide. In this guide, we’ve listed down all of the best settings in MultiVersus, which will help you increase your FPS and optimize your controls and UI to get the most competitive edge over your opponents.
MultiVersus Best Settings
Below, we’ve listed down every single tweak you can make to your settings in MultiVersus to optimize your game.
Controls
Starting off with the Controls category in the Settings menu, there is one key option you can change to instantly improve your MultiVersus gameplay.
If you’ve played games like Super Smash Bros. before and are trying out MultiVersus for the first time, chances are that the Controller Settings in MultiVersus will feel very unfamiliar and awkward for you.
This is because the Default Controller Settings in MultiVersus are completely different from the controls you’re used to if you’re a Super Smash Bros. player.
However, to fix this problem, all you need to do is select the “Legacy” Input Preset, which can be found at the top of the Controller Settings list. The Legacy Input Present will change all of your Controller Settings, making them an exact copy of the default Controller Settings in Super Smash Bros.
Graphics Settings
The Graphics Settings are always the most important settings in any game. If you want to squeeze out the highest possible FPS from MultiVersus, copy the Graphics Settings we’ve listed below.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Screen Resolution: Native resolution of monitor
- Resolution Scale: Best Quality
- Vertical Sync: Off
- One Frame Thread Lag: Off
Visuals
- Character Occlusion: Off
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Antialiasing Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual FX Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
These MultiVersus Graphics Settings will give you the best balance between visuals and performance.
If you have a weak PC and are still struggling to get a decent framerate, you can decrease the Resolution Scale. This will give you the biggest improvement in FPS.
Interface
The second category in the Settings list is Interface. In this category, you can change the position of the in-game HUD (scoreboard), enable outlines and change the color of characters.
The most ideal position for the HUD is at the bottom of the screen. This will give you the most visibility. The rest of the options are up to your personal preference.
Online/Legal
Near the bottom of the list Settings, there’s a category named “Online/Legal”. Head over to this category and click on the list next to “Preferred Server Region”. From the list, select the region you’re playing from.
This will make sure that every time you connect to a match, the server is always in the region you’re playing from. Meaning, you’ll always have low latency and input delay.