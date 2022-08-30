If you’re looking to optimize MultiVersus to the extreme, we’ve got you covered with this guide. In this guide, we’ve listed down all of the best settings in MultiVersus, which will help you increase your FPS and optimize your controls and UI to get the most competitive edge over your opponents.

MultiVersus Best Settings

Below, we’ve listed down every single tweak you can make to your settings in MultiVersus to optimize your game.

Controls

Starting off with the Controls category in the Settings menu, there is one key option you can change to instantly improve your MultiVersus gameplay.

If you’ve played games like Super Smash Bros. before and are trying out MultiVersus for the first time, chances are that the Controller Settings in MultiVersus will feel very unfamiliar and awkward for you.

This is because the Default Controller Settings in MultiVersus are completely different from the controls you’re used to if you’re a Super Smash Bros. player.

However, to fix this problem, all you need to do is select the “Legacy” Input Preset, which can be found at the top of the Controller Settings list. The Legacy Input Present will change all of your Controller Settings, making them an exact copy of the default Controller Settings in Super Smash Bros.

Graphics Settings

The Graphics Settings are always the most important settings in any game. If you want to squeeze out the highest possible FPS from MultiVersus, copy the Graphics Settings we’ve listed below.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Screen Resolution: Native resolution of monitor

Resolution Scale: Best Quality

Vertical Sync: Off

One Frame Thread Lag: Off

Visuals

Character Occlusion: Off

Quality Presets: Custom

Antialiasing Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

Visual FX Quality: Medium

Shadow Quality: Very Low

These MultiVersus Graphics Settings will give you the best balance between visuals and performance.

If you have a weak PC and are still struggling to get a decent framerate, you can decrease the Resolution Scale. This will give you the biggest improvement in FPS.

Interface

The second category in the Settings list is Interface. In this category, you can change the position of the in-game HUD (scoreboard), enable outlines and change the color of characters.

The most ideal position for the HUD is at the bottom of the screen. This will give you the most visibility. The rest of the options are up to your personal preference.

Online/Legal

Near the bottom of the list Settings, there’s a category named “Online/Legal”. Head over to this category and click on the list next to “Preferred Server Region”. From the list, select the region you’re playing from.

This will make sure that every time you connect to a match, the server is always in the region you’re playing from. Meaning, you’ll always have low latency and input delay.