Best Perks And Tips For Batman In MultiVersus

The Dark Knight is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters to pick in MultiVersus. He belongs to the Bruiser class and brings powerful attacks and flexible movements that go along with his gadgets-based combos.

The following perks will let you make the best of Batman in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Batman In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Bouncerang

This perk makes use of one of Batman’s tools known as the Batarang which will apply maximum stacks of weakened when it hits an enemy during return.

Perk Slot 1: Aerial Combat

This perk gives a rise to air acceleration of your team. This will also enable them to dash toward you to perform brutal combo attacks and can also be used to chase your opponents.

This perk goes well with Batman’s mobility creating a serious challenge for your opponents.

Perk Slot 2: Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Most suitable option for the second slot, this perk will enable your team to deal 5% extra damage to debuffed enemies. This goes well with Batman’s signature perk.

Perk Slot 3: That’s (Not) All Folks!

If you attack an enemy at the edge of the map, getting back to the center of the battlefield will be easier using this perk.

Batman Tips