In Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, trading is an important aspect of the game for earning gold. There are many different factors involved in trading, like price differences of an item in different regions and so on. For you, we have a complete Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Trading guide with tips and strategies to become rich in no time.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Trading Tips

In the trading game, there are 3 main types of items. Each item may be produced in a village or town. The item categories are:

Loot/Equipment

This category includes items which are salvaged from wars on the battlefield. It includes items like weapons, armors etc.

Livestock

This category includes all animals and items that are produced from animals (wool, milk, butter etc.). This category also includes mount animals along with livestock animals. Livestock is important in that they have a couple different purposes and usually create related goods through their raising.

Goods

This category includes natural goods (eatables, minerals etc.) and manufactured goods. Manufactured goods require the natural resources to come in being.

Trading

In Mount and Blade 2, your aim will be to buy a certain item from a town where it is in an abundant amount and then sell it in such a town where there is shortage of that item. Natural goods will have the lowest price in the region from where they originate and where multiple towns and villages produce the same item in a region.

For your ease, the game will highlight prices in green that are cheap and highlight prices in red that are expensive.

You will want to visit the region where the price is green and then buy items in bulk. Then search for the region where you will get the max profit for your items.

Cheap Items in every region

In Mount and Blade 2, there are 8 different regions and each of them have different items that you’ll be able to get in cheap. We have listed them below.

Vlandians

Hogs

Wine

Oil

Battanians

Cattle

Hogs

Hardwood

Iron ore

Sturgians

Furs

Linen

Flax

Khuzait Khanate

Livestock items

Iron Ores

Tools

Aserai

Dates

Grains

Salt

Horses

Fish

Oil (not always)

Empires: (Northern, Western, Southern)

Horses

Base Goods

Manufactured Goods

Demanded Items in different regions

From the above list, you have got an idea of where to get the cheapest items. Now to earn max profits, you can see the list below for the most demanding items in the regions.

Vlandians

Manufactured Goods

War Horses

Battanians

Manufactured Goods

Jewelry

Sturgians

Wine

Dates

Pottery

Olives

Khuzait Khanate

Salt

Olives

Wines

Fur

Silver ores

Leather

Aserai

Manufactured Items

Hardwood

Iron Ores

Empires: (Northern, Western, Southern)

Food Items

Base Goods

Profitable Trade Routes

There are a couple of trade routes which will prove very beneficial in profit margins. The trade route between western Calradia (Vlandians, Battanians, and Western Empire) and the Aserai is very profitable.

You can sell Aserai horses/desert horses for great bank, and western Calradia has many low-value goods that Aserai cannot produce like grapes, hardwood, wine, olives, furs, and hogs.

Another route that is profitable is between Eastern Aserai and the Empires. Buy furs in the north and sell them in the south for a huge profit.

Also buy cheap items that you find on your way to the Empire and then sell them there.

Follow these tips to maximize your trading profits: