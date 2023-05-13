Mount and Blade 2 is out in Early access and mods have already started to come out from the community. Although the early access has launched with very limited modding tools, it still hasn’t kept the community from making the most from them. In this Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Mods guide, we will list some of the Best Mods currently available.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Best Mods

To use Mods in Mount and Blade 2, you will require the Vortex Mod Manager. It is an extension that allows you to install and manage mods from Nexus Mods. You can download it from the Nexus Mods site.

The following are some of the best mods currently available in Mount and Blade 2.

Developer Console

This mod allows you to open the developer console. After you add the mod, open the game and Press CTRL and ~ (tilde) keys together to open the console. You will need this if you want to enable cheats in the game.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Battle Test

This Bannerlord mod allows you to test your army locally before going into the battle yourself. This mod supports up to three troop types for each team involved alongside a variety of maps.

Get the Battle Test mod here from NexusMods.

Screamerlord

This mod allows you to control your soldiers with your voice! The result is less cluttered HUD while retaining the ability to tell their troops where to go and what to do.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Banner Editor Enhancer

This mod allows more customization of your banner than the default options. It gives you access to more logos, colors etc.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

PureVision Reshade

This Mount and Blade 2 mod enhances the game graphic resulting in more realistic graphics. This mod improves effects, shading etc.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Character Trainer

This mod allows you to instantly customize attributes, focus, and skill points of your character.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Dro’s Color Correction

This mod improves the colors of Mount and Blade 2 world and removes the dreariness from it.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Bannerlord Tweaks

This mod allows you to change and increase the amount of renown and rewards from battles, raise your stamina cap and many more tweaks.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Smith Forever

This mod allows you to smith without any restrictions. It removes stamina cost for smithing, refining.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Buy Patrols

This mod allows you to increase your village management potential by forming squads of villagers to patrol the land.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Fast Dialogue

Bannerlord has so many loading screens. Even getting into and out of a conversation requires a loading screen. This mod allows you to skip the loading screens and add a menu for the conversations.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Cheer Mod

Want to join in the celebrations with your soldiers after a battle win? This mod lets you do that!

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Detailed Character Creation

Gives detailed character customization benefits including age, weight and built. Also lets you modify NPCs!

Get this mode here from NexusMods.

Settlement Icons

Pops icons over settlement nameplates, making it easy to navigate through quests and available tournaments.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Hideout Player Party Limit Removal

This mod removes the limit on the size limit for attacking hideouts, which meant that now you can bring all of your party members to attack.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Attribute Per Level

We all know how important attribute points are in Mount and Blade 2. This Mod gives an attribute point per level!

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Tournaments XPanded

This amazing mod lets you modify the tournament experience completely to your own liking. You can set prizes and awards of your liking too!

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Diplomacy Reworked

Mount and Blade 2 is all about politics and hence diplomacy hold a great value. This mod adds multiple options for basic diplomacy which you will never find in the game otherwise.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Bannelord AutoTrader

This mod lets you trade automatically at the right time and price, and is highly modifiable to your playstyle.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Loot Lord

This mod will get you all the loot for a lord when you execute him.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Just Let Me Play

This specialized mod is made for players who just want to explore and wander around the world of Mount & Blade 2.

All the quests and quests and tutorials are hence disabled and you have a whole world to explore without hurdles.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Ralf’s Recruiter

This mod is made for those procrastinators who haven’t got time to wander around and recruit.

Hence, you will be able to hire a recruiter whose sole purpose will be to explore around the world and recruit for you.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Distinguished Service

This mod improves the rank of basic soldiers who meet a certain criteria, making it rewarding for those who have been by your side for a long time.

Get this mod here from NexusMods.

Dro’s Lighting Improvements

This mod fixes all the vanilla lighting issues and enhances the overall lighting effects of the game, without having an effect on performance.

Get this mod here from NexusMods