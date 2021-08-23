Mortal Shell’s latest DLC, The Virtuous Cycle, finally lets you obtain the Shell of the infamous Hadern. What’s more, is that while unlocking this shell you’ll duel with Hadern one final time. In this Mortal Shell guide, we’ll tell you not only how to unlock Hadern’s Shell but also how you can defeat him in his axatana form in the Virtuous Cycle DLC!

How to Unlock the Hadern Shell in Mortal Shell

To unlock Haderns Shell, head towards the second floor of Fallgrim tower, where you can see Hadern resting near the weapons. Now, speak to Hadern and accept the boss fight!

The Hadern is tough and wields both a Katana and an ax. We’ve outlined strategies to use against him below!

Once you emerge victorious, Hadern’s Shell will appear from the ground, enter the shell. Once the shell is inhabited, just wait a while and you’ll be transported back…via fish.

The next step is to unlock the Axatana. Back at the main world, go and speak to Hadern once more. He will give you his Axatana. This weapon can freely swap between a katana and axe!

Even though Hadern will remain distraught, he is available as a merchant, who will be selling three items at the moment: Wanderer’s Cowl, Deliverer’s Effigy, and Clockwork Lute. You can buy the items using Tar, so just speak to Hadern to buy these items using the Tar.

One last step remains to unlock Hadern’s Shell and that requires you to reveal the identity of the shell. To do so, you need to speak with Sester Genessa and spend Tar at Sester Genessa to reveal the identity.

How to Defeat Axatana Hadern

As we mentioned earlier, you need to fight and defeat Hadern to unlock the Hadern shell. So, here are some tips that you need to consider while fighting this boss.

The best weapon to use is a hallowed sword. The best trick to try is to force him to approach you. To do so, you should keep a fair distance to force him jump towards you.

This will allow you to cause a good amount of damage to him. This will be the best strategy, as you can both protect yourself from the boss and attack him back.

Get close to the boss, use Harden, and attack him. After hitting the boss, get away from him to keep a good distance.

Keep repeating this strategy to beat him. Here, you need to take care of the fact that if you attack the opponent while it is in Harden state, then your attack will bounce back.

If this is the case, then either you can use Harden or the dodge button to avoid the attack. The boss can also use Harden, so in this case, you can keep a good distance from him and wait for the Harden state to be over. Once the Harden is over, you can attack the boss.

When the boss fails in his attack, use the Run attack by pressing Circle and R2 buttons simultaneously. Now, you can attack him and use Harden simultaneously to cause damage to the boss.